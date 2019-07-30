Karan reunites with SRK

By Sanskriti Media

Karan Johar’s ever expanding entertainment oeuvres saw him reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as well. While it has been a while since the 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where Shah Rukh played a guest appearance and the 2010 film My Name is Khan which starred Shah Rukh and Kajol Karan is yet to direct Khan.

But Karan did produce a commercial recently starring SRK and his wife. Directed by the Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra the ad was for a furnishing brand.

“It was an ad film produced by Dharma 2.0. Karan has three production banners now – Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic Productions for films, commercials & Tv shows and digital films respectively. It was n ad film called Touch of Love that Punit directed. Karan also dropped in on the sets at Mehboob Studios to meet up with his cast,” says a source.

With Karan being occupied with his ventures including his multistarrer Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and a host of women including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar one wonders when we will see Karan and SRK united for a full-fledged film.