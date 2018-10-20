“Karan thought that he had impressed me with a crap story” – SRK

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had heard an utterly crappy and nonsensical story from Karan Johar when the latter narrated the script of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to him when Khan was hooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Chahat with Pooja Bhatt.

Khan said this at a grand event to commemorate 20 years of the release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which took place on October 16, 1998.

Photo: AFP

The cast and the crew from the film were present as were others from the Dharma Productions’ stable – friends and relatives.

“I was at the hotel for the shoot of CHahat and Karan came down and sat on the steps and narrated me the story. It was utter crap and nonsense and utterly not like the film you finally saw. He thought that he had impressed me with crap story. He still feels I don’t know the story of the film. Later he and Kajol came again and narrated the script to me in the room. I didn’t hear anything because the moment he would start narrating Kajol and he would start howling. I only heard two imbeciles crying,” chuckles SRK at the memories of one of the most popular films in Bollywood.

Kajol quickly jumps up. “In our defence we thought that we were making a fabulous film. And I felt, oh this is so cool every time he narrated a scene.”

Shah Rukh interjects. “Thank god, I didn’t listen to the narration and didn’t give inputs or else the film would not have been made this way,” admits the actor.

Shah Rukh also recollected how ‘Uncle Tom’ as Karan’s father Yash Johar who produced Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate told him, “Sometimes our best is not good enough. That does not mean that we should relent and let go!”

In fact Karan’s mom Hiroo told me, “Please see if he keeps the camera at the proper place and I was constantly looking out for that,” guffaws Shah Rukh again.

The event was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and a host of others.