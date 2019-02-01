Kareena hugs Rohit and makes up!

By Sanskriti Media

When Kareena Kapoor got pregnant, Rohit Shetty who shares a wonderful rapport with the actress decided against asking her to feature in the fourth part of the Golmaal series after she had reprised the female lead role in the third part.

Rather than talk to Kareena, Rohit decided to tell the media that he was “scared” to ask her. The blunt Kareena replied to the media that, “why should Rohit be scared to ask me, I should eb scared of him. Whether I am pregnant or not, Whoever, wants to offer me a film, should ask me.”

So, when on Thursday when Rohit and his Singham 2 and Golmaal 3 actress bumped into each other speculations started flying about. “Will Bebo be a part of Golmaal 5? Or is Rohit considering her for another film?”

“There is an impasse between stars and makers at times because of films. But when the right opportunity arises everyone works together. Kareena and Karan also had a fallout when she wanted a better pay for Kal Ho Na Ho and was replaced by Preity Zinta. But they worked together again. The Kareena-Rohit meeting will surely make way for a new announcement at the earliest,” says a source from the Rohit camp.

Recently Shreyas Talpade also revealed that Rohit had cracked the Golmaal 5 script and would make it at the earliest. Parineeti Chopra had replaced Kareena Kapoor in the fourth part of Golmaal. And this picture of Kareena hugging Rohit has get the internet users into a frenzy.