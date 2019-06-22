Kareena in Aamir’s next?

By Sanskriti Media

The Advait Chandan directed Lal Singh Chaddha may have found its heroine. The Remake of Forrest Gump starring Aamir Khan and produced by him may see him reunite with his 3 Idiots and Talaash heroine Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Kareena has been considered for the lead role and she will figure her dates out and do the film. Kareena is keen to reunite with Aamir on the project and that could be an incentive for her to work her dates around for this one to play the role reprised by Sally Field in the original,” says a trade source.

Earlier Kriti Sanon as well as Yami Gautam have been considered for the said role and the actresses have also pitched in with their efforts.

Lal Singh Chhadha is a desi version of Forrest Gump and will have the socio-political scenario of the country in the background like how the Tom Hanks starrer directed by Robert Zemeckis. Advait Chandan’s debut film Secret Superstar also starred Aamir Khan in a cameo and Aamir had bankrolled this one as well.