Kareena in, Kareena out!

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor has virtually made London her second home for the shoot of the film Angrezi Medium, plus being able to spend time with hubby Saif Ali Khan as he films Jawaani Jaanemann. But the fact is she has signed up a TV show where she is judging along with Raftaar and Bosco Martis. The actress has to fly down for a day every week to film for the dance show and the makers of the show are making sure that she is well taken care of.

“It is not an easy thing flying for ten hours in and ten hours out. But Kareena has made sure that she is taking out time from her shoot and her portions are planned around those dates when she flies to be on the dance show. So the makers are making all arrangements and bearing all costs to make sure that the Chameli actress is there with them on time and relaxed enough to judge the show before taking off again,” says an industry source.

If Kareena is taking so much trouble to do double shifts in a week, we guess the ones who need her will need to take the rest of the trouble.