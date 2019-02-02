Kareena Kapoor back in Dabangg 3

By Sanskriti Media

A day after Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty met, the actress went over to Juhu to meet Arbaaz Khan.

Khan was the producer of Dabangg 2 where Kareena did the item number Fevicol Se which went on to be a raging hit.

And after both Arbaaz and his ‘Munni’ wife Malaika Arora have separated and gone on with their personal lives, Arbaaz decided to get to stick to his Fevicol girl and met her for a special number to be done in Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhudeva.

“Ashwami Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are already in the cast and other actors too have been pencilled in for their roles. The film is set to roll in March and sets are going to be put up at the earliest. Munni Badnaam Hui was a chartbuster in Dabangg and Fevicol Se was a highlight in Dabangg 2. Keeping with the trend, it was important that there is a blockbuster number in the film and what better name than Kareena to add the oomph needed,” says a source.

What was interesting after the meeting transpired at a restaurant was that the paparazzi at Juhu who were clicking the pictures were happy to see Bebo in their firing line. “Welcome to Juhu, Kareena mam,” they chirped in unison.

Kareena who was last seen in the blockbuster Veere Di Wedding and will now share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Good News will then be a welcome re-addition to the Dabangg team.