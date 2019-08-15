Kareena Kapoor extends London stay for Taimur

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor makes news when she is shooting or not. Her constant interactions with her little on Taimur either chilling with him in a London Park or chatting with him via video calls as she shoots as a judge for her TV show Dance India Dance.

But now she has extended her stay in London as she is able to manage to juggle between the English capital and Mumbai. “Tim (Taimur) is loving the London climate a lot. Like the true nawab blood that he has like his dad and grandfather, Taimur prefers the climate in London and that is the reason why Kareena has extended her stay there for a while. She will continue to travel to Mumbai to shoot for her episodes of Dance India Dance. But at the moment her concern is what Taimur likes and prefers the most and that’s the major reason she’s listening to what Tim wants,” says a source.

Kareena was first in London to shoot for her film Angrezi Medium. She extended her stay to be with husband Saif Ali Khan as he shot for his film Jawaani Jaanemann. But as Saif is back to promote Sacred Games in India, Bebo has preferred the climate in Old Blighty.

Tim is also a darling of the media and we are told that the paps also wait to see him at the airport on his return because he waves enthusiastically at them as well.