Kareena keeps Anurag hanging

By Sanskriti Media

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor is still to give the green signal to Anurag Basu for the sequel to his 2007 film Life In a Metro. After the failure called Jagga Jasoos, Anurag could not move much on the Kishore Kumar biopic as he did not have a funder to bankroll the film and he was trying to assuage Rishi Kapoor so that he could let his son Ranbir Kapoor work with him again.

And now Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Kareena Kapoor who was approached to do one of the important characters in one of the stories in the multi storeyed movie has still put Basu on hold for the film. “Anurag had asked Arjun, Kareena and Rajkummar Rao to play different characters in the film which will be like Life In a Metro, but only Rajkummar Rao has agreed so far. Kareena has heard the script but not agreed. We are also told that Arjun has cited date issues and hence will not do the film,” informs a trade source.