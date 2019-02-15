Kareena not confirmed as Irrfan’s wife

By Sanskriti Media

Irrfan Khan is back from London and has greenlighted the second part of Hindi Medium. The first part was directed by Saket Chaudhary and starred Pakistani actress Saba Qamar along with Irrfan for producers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

The producers have now zeroed in on the Pataakha and the Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actress Radhika Madan to play the daughter’s character in the sequel. Dishita Sehgal had played the child in the first part. “Radhika made an impressive debut in Pataakha and her second film is also getting rave reviews after having been shown at the Toronto Film Festival. The makers also wanted a good actress for that character and hence have pencilled her for the part,” says a trade source.

Meanwhile Kareena Kapoor has also been offered to play the role of the wife in the sequel as the stand-off on casting Pakistani actors in Bollywood films continue. Kareena has still not agreed to do the film. The grapevine had it that her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan was offered to play the daughter’s role earlier and that she had given it a pass.