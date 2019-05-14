Kareena wants a hug from Taimur

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor’s Good News comes a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 releases in the theatres.

The actress who had the viewers eyeballs glued to her Fevicol Se number in Dabangg 2 however feels that there is no competition between both films.

“It comes a week after Dabangg 3. There’s no comparison between both films because the audience for both films are very different from each other,” she says.

The reason for her confidence the actress says is that she trusts the content and the performances in these films. “It is a very good film and the cast is very good. There is Diljit, Akshay and then there’s Kiara Advani and me. We have four amazing actors and people should expect a fun ride from the film,” she honestly includes herself in the list of amazing actors.

Quiz her about the recent demand from the director’s association to try and build a museum for her grandfather Raj Kapoor to continue his legacy, she has a different point of view. “I think RK’s legacy is going on. The girls in the family have taken it ahead first. It was Karisma, then me and now Ranbir is doing well. The work and legacy are going on and hopefully our children will also take it ahead,” she says fingers crossed.

Kareena also says about her concern for her son Taimur. "After becoming a mother and giving birth to Taimur I was very keen to know how a protect her child and keep her child alive. I wanted to safeguard him from pneumonia and asked the doctor about it. My advice to mothers on Mother’s Day is that there is so much to talk about children’s safety and immunisation which I would want to do for children. I would do for Taimur and I would want all mothers across India to do that. I wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. I think you all should pick up the phone and call your mother or meet her and give her a tight hug and wish her. That is what I am expecting from my son Taimur.