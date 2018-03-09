Karisma dedicates award to Sridevi

Karisma Kapoor got an award on the eve of the International Women’s Day and was there at the behest of her old friend and eye specialist Dr Himanshu Mehta. “I was shooting for this movie called Shakti and we were shooting in Rajasthan. There was so much sand that it went to my eyes. My eyes were popping out and I had to rush back to Mumbai for treatment and Dr Mehta asked me what I am doing to myself, because my eyes were swollen and there was so much sand in it and then I had intense scenes in the film and hence had a lot of glycerine etc poured into my eyes. I was treated for two months and Dr Mehta saw the hard work we put in and realised that it is not as glamorous as it seems,” says the actress.

Fondly called Lolo, Karisma has been out of the acting biz for a while. But she now dedicates the award to Sridevi who she recently shared screen space with in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero “I would like to dedicate this ward to Srideviji. I remember that she was the producer of the film Shakti with Boneyji and she would be on the sets of that film and hence I want to dedicate this award in her memory,” says Karisma.

Will we see her again in films? “I keep myself busy. I do a lot of endorsements and events. I do not know if I will do a film now, but keep waiting,” she says.