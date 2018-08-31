Karisma Kapoor goes the Babita way; what is her marriage plan?

By Sanskriti Media

Even after the roadblocks concerning her marriage with Sandeep Toshniwal have been cleared with his divorce coming through, Karisma Kapoor is perhaps going her mother Babita’s way.

One can recall how Babita after her separation from Randhir Kapoor and brought up her daughters Karisma and Kareena up. She decided not to take divorce and get married again.

And it seems like Karisma wants to do a Babita.

Sandeep and Dr Ashrita were formally divorced in November last year, after a court battle and an out of court settlement over alimony.

Sandeep and Karisma have been going out regularly on dinner dates, but it does not seem that she is in any mood to get married.

Karisma divorced her husband Sanjay Kapur and has been bringing up her kids Kiaan and Samaira on her own. The divorce was very bitter and ranged to allegation from physical harassment to dowry harassment.

While rumours are strong that the two may get married, Karisma’s father denied anything of that sort. In an interview he said that he would want her to get married that she has told him that she does not want to start a family again and only wants to bring up her children properly.

Sources also say that Karisma’s priority is being with her kids and wants to ensure that the children do not feel left out in the bargain.

Sanjay Kapur has also been seen meeting his children for lunches often whenever he is in Mumbai and the children are getting the best of both parents.

But then we will not be surprised if we hear a sudden announcement like how it often happens in Bollywood.