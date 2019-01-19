Karthik ready for Sara's coffee date

By Sanskriti Media

Karthik Aryan responded in a fun manner to the invitation for a coffee date with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan after the actress said that she would like to go out on a coffee date with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

“The last time Sara spoke on this is that her mother had told her that she has already spoken about the date offer a few times and it was time for Karthik (me) to respond. I would like to say that I am ready and Sara has to now tell me the place,” chuckles Karthik taking ahead a banter that has grabbed a lot of space on the worldwide web and the newspapers.

The actor however did not want to confirm the casting with Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali film till the master filmmaker made the announcement at the opportune time. “I think you should talk to Imtiaz sir about Love Aaj Kal 2 or the film that he is planning. Till the time there is a confirmation on everything, I will not be able to talk about it,” says the actor whose next release will be Luka Chhuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.