Kartik ‘surprises’ Sara in Bangkok on birthday

By Sanskriti Media

These are the kind of romances that make headlines.

Monday was Sara Ali Khan’s 24th birthday. And her alleged lover Kartik Aaryan made sure that he flew all the way from Lucknow in Central India all the way to Bangkok to wish his ‘girlfriend’ on her birthday.

Kartik and Sara have been working on Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj kal and a while before they were cast together – Sara had mentioned that Kartik would be one guy from Bollywood that she would love to date.

Ranveer Singh introduced the two during an event and they officially started dating. Kartik and Sara were also spotted wearing dupattas over their faces when they went out to gorge on food during the month of Ramzan.

And Sara Ali Khan’s birthday on Monday was also when Eid Al Adha was celebrated. And for this Eid, the masks were off in Bangkok.

Kartik even put a picture up with his girl and the cake on Instagram with this message. "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 . And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)."

But even before Kartik made the trip to Bangkok the media knew that there was a surprise visit. We just hope that this relationship and the romance is for real, for love’s sake!