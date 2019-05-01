Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are 'over'

By Bang

Kate Beckinsale's romance with Pete Davidson is "over" after four months, as they reportedly found the long distance to be a struggle.

The 45-year-old actress began dating the 'Saturday Night Live' star - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - in January, but after trying to make their relationship work for the past four months, they've decided to call it quits, as they reportedly found the long distance to be a struggle.

A source told People magazine: "It was the long distance. They're still friendly, but it just didn't work out.

Whilst a second insider added: "They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it's over now."

The pair were said to be struggling as Pete, 25, lives and works in New York City where the weekly sketch show is filmed, and Kate operates from Los Angeles for her lucrative film career.

Meanwhile, the 'Underworld' actress previously admitted she was "surprised by the interest" in her romance with the comic.

She said: "I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

"It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not."

And Pete previously defended the age gap between them, insisting it shouldn't be a big deal because people didn't question older men dating younger women.

Speaking on 'SNL', he said: "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this.

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."