Kate Beckinsale was hospitalised after passing out filming The Widow

By Bang

Kate Beckinsale was rushed to hospital after "passing out" on the set of her forthcoming Amazon TV series 'The Widow' in South Africa.

The 44-year-old actress - who portrays Georgia Wells in the eight-episode Amazon TV drama - has revealed she overheated whilst on set, but luckily one of her "very nice" co-stars, who she chose not to name, caught her.

She recalled to the Daily Mail newspaper: "It was incredibly hot - so hot that I ended up getting taken to the hospital one day for passing out.

"I just keeled over into this very nice, huge actor, which was lucky. Friend for life!"

Kate - who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen - did however get to have some fun on safari during her days off.

She said: "I brushed a lion with a hairbrush at one point; he was chilling."

Meanwhile, 'The Widow' marks Kate's first scripted series after spending the bulk of her career working the movie business.

The show, which will premiere on ITV in the UK and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, was filmed in Wales and the Netherlands as well as South Africa.

Kate has a long-standing working relationship with Amazon, having previously starred in 'The Only Living Boy in New York' and the comedy 'Love & Friendship'.