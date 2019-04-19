Kate Hudson almost at goal weight

By Bang

Kate Hudson is almost at her "goal weight" six months after giving birth to her daughter Rani Rose.

The 39-year-old actress only welcomed her third child, a daughter named Rani Rose, into the world six months ago, but she's already regained her pre-pregnancy body as she says she's just a few pounds away from hitting her weight loss target.

In a celebratory Instagram post, Kate - who has Rani with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and also has Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, seven, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy - said: "Okay my friends, wanted to share! I'm a couple lbs from goal weight! I've done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. (sic)"

The 'Almost Famous' star has shed her pregnancy weight through weight loss program WeightWatchers - for whom she is an ambassador - and praised the communities on both the app and her athleisure brand Fabletics for helping to keep her "focused and encouraged".

Photos: Instagram

She continued: "I've taken my time, I've stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it's an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it's anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move...

"I digress... What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn't mean that I don't need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate PS I ain't done yet! #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter (sic)"