Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's tiara at State Banquet for Dutch Royals

By AP/Staff

The Dutch king and queen on Tuesday began a state visit to Britain that will include full ceremonial honors and a gala banquet.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were welcomed Tuesday morning by Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Pavilion at Horse Guards in central London on a brisk fall day.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) walks with Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar (R) as they attend a State Banquet in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace in London.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a State Banquet in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May (L) walks with Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) as they attend a State Banquet in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II (L) walks with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) walks with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok.

A general view shows guests seated as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes a toast during a State Banquet in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Buckingham Palace in London. Photo: AFP