Kate Upton gives birth

By Bang

Kate Upton has given birth to a baby girl.

The 26-year-old model and her husband Justin Verlander welcomed daughter Genevieve into the world last Wednesday and the tot has already "stolen" her father's heart.

Kate took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of Genevieve's hand resting by her face, while Justin posted a photo of the three of them holding hands.

The 'Other Woman' actress - who announced her pregnancy in July - previously admitted she had done her best to stay "healthy" over the last few months and kept working out as it made her feel "better".

She said: "I stopped working out for a month because I was so tired and there was so much travel. But I've been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can. It makes me feel better, honestly. What I'm working toward is different. Instead of working toward being super fit, I'm strengthening my pelvic area and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully. Fingers crossed."

And Kate's 35-year-old husband was left feeling disappointed when his wife failed to be gripped by bizarre food cravings.

She said: "Justin was the most excited about weird cravings. He kept being like, 'I can't wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.' I'm like, 'Okay.' But I haven't had anything. I'm fine with all food..."