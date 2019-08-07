Katherine Schwarzenegger pays tribute to family after cousin Saoirse's death

By Bang

Katherine Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to her family after the tragic death of her cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill from a suspected overdose last week.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22 - the granddaughter of former US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy - died from a suspected overdose at the Kennedy family compound in Cape Cod, Massachusetts last week and Katherine praised the resilience of the Kennedy family after the funeral.

Posting on Instagram, Katherine - whose grandmother Eunice Kennedy Shriver was a sister of Saoirse's grandfather Robert - wrote: "After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day. It's not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it's family.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."

Following the death of Saoirse - was Courtney Kennedy Hill's only child with Paul Hill - Katherine's mother Maria Shriver took to Instagram to remember the young woman.

She wrote: "A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of all of those who loved her. May god bless her. May god hold her parents during this unbearable hour and give them the strength to make it thru. Amen (sic)."

She added: "Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute. Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near. Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling. Actually, I think it's best to assume everyone is struggling, so treat everyone with love, tenderness, and compassion.

And Saoirse's uncle Robert Kennedy Jr. also paid tribute to her on Instagram.

He wrote: "We've lost our daughter and our children, their sister. Saoirse was fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice. A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends. But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter - and our own. The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal (sic)."