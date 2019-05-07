Katrina Kaif not with Uri actor!

By Sanskriti Media

A few weeks ago, during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Katrina Kaif had mentioned that she would be keen to work with Vicky Kaushal.

Well, the gossip mills started doing the rounds linking the two as did the grapevine in Bollywood which pitched them together in a film bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

Some in the trade even went on to mention how the film was an intense love story.

Well, the fact is both the actors are extremely busy with their schedules and do not have the time to sign on any new film immediately. “Katrina will be shooting for Sooryavanshi and then promoting Bharat as well in the next few days. Vicky has to complete his horror film after his injury and then work on the historicals - Takht and the biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. He has also committed to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar ’s next film Ashwathama for Ronnie Screwvala. So we do not see them doing this film – at least for the time being,” says a trade source. Guess the wags will need to take a break for a while now.