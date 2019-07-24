Katrina or Deepika opposite Hrithik?

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone is not the only actress being considered to be cast opposite Hrithik Roshan in the remake of the Farah Khan directed, Rohit Shetty bankrolled film Satte Pe Satta. It does seem that the makers are also looking at Katrina Kaif to be the other name in case the Deepika-Hrithik jodi does not become a reality. Deepika and Hrithik have never worked together before but Katrina and Hrithik came up with a sizzling chemistry when they are paired together both in Bang Bang as well as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

“Katrina is currently in Rohit’s Sooryavanshi and has worked with Farah in Tees Maar Khan. She is a top of the mind recall for both these makers and her name has now been tossed into the ring as the filmmakers are looking to scale up the project. There are seven other actresses in the film and a lot of names are being tossed up. Kriti Sanon is also being considered for the role that Ranjeeta played in Satte Pe Satta. It is the role of the second lead but it is opposite the Hrithik double in the film,” informs a trade source.

So, who will it be? Deepika or Katrina?