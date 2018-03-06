Katrina’s look in Zero revealed

First it was her look in the film Thugs of Hindostan that was revealed. Now Katrina Kaif’s look rom the film Zero is out.

The actress was spotted shooting for the film at Mumbai’s Film City and had moved from the shoot of Thugs of Hindostan to Zero.

Katrina does not have much to do in the filming of the of Thugs of Hindostan which is on at Jodhpur.

Sources inform us that Fatima Sana Shaikh has the best role in the film and Amitabh Bachchan as well as Aamir Khan too have secondary roles because the film is about the girl played by Fatima.

Katrina too has a small role in the film.

Meanwhile Katrina plays an actress in Zero. “I play a movie star in the film, but it is not Katrina,” said the actress. Interestingly the first look of the film Zero had Katrina's photographs printed all over SRK's jacket in one of the shots.