Katrina's sister Isabelle debut to be reshot?

By Sanskriti Media

Isabelle Kaif signed up to do her first film Time To Dance backed by T Series and directed by Stanley D Costa over a year ago. The film was to come in November 2019. Now we hear that the makers saw the shoot of the film and want to incorporate a few more things to make the project better.

“The film has been shot well, but then the makers want to add a few things to the film and reshoot some portions that were shot in London. The reshoot is now being planned in India itself,” informs a trade source.

While Isabelle is already the face of a few commercials, the songs of the film are looking fabulous having been choreographed by Remo D Souza. “The film also has other actors like Walusha D Souza Shilpa a.k.a Ohanna Anand, Amrita Maghera in the cast.

“Since Salman Khan is taking an active interest in the film due to the presence of his discovery Sooraj Pancholi as well as Isabelle, the makers want to also be sure that the project can stand on its own merit,” adds the source.