Katrina’s ten days for Akshay

By Sanskriti Media

Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi. The actor was spotted around town filming for the movie based on the ATS operations.

Katrina Kaif is expected to join Akshay soon for the shoot and reuniting with him on set after many years. Akshay and Katrina have made a fabulous combination over the years and fans have been looking forward for the two to work together.

“Katrina will be joining Akshay for a ten-day schedule of the film,” inform sources.

“The film has a schedule ideally in Bangkok immediately after and the makers are trying to work that out. However, Akshay will be going there solo and may not be accompanied by Katrina as she is not needed in the second schedule,” add our sources.

The shoot of Sooryavanshi is slated to move on to Shetty’s favourite locations Ramoji Film City at Hyderabad and at Goa as well. “Normally Rohit’s films are shot in less than a three-month period because he has to mount them big. Sooryavanshi is also one such big film,” add sources.