Katrina to join Salman in Bigg Boss?

Salman Khan may be joined by one of his closest friends in Bollywood as he gets ready to host the 12th season of Bigg Boss by mid this year.

It is now confirmed that Salman Khan will be hosting the show, with a rider though. That is if all goes well with the star in his court case and he gets through in the blackbuck killing case for which he has already been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment. Khan is out on bail and is shooting in London now for his next film Bharat.

This time around as the channel - Colors - plans to get in couples on the show and have already asked couples to apply through auditions – couples - married and un married and even gay and lesbian couples are being invite to audition for the show. And the big news is that they are also contemplating to get a Jodi with Salman to host the show.

While for the wags it will make great sense to have Iulia Vantur host the show with Pocket Hercules, it is being speculated that Salman’s favourite actress will be hosting the show with him.

“Katrina Kaif’s name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make for great television together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him etc and get away with it,” says a source.