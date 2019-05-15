Keanu Reeves immortalised at TCL Chinese Theatre

By Bang

Keanu Reeves had his footprints and signature immortalised at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday (14.05.19) at a ceremony attended by his 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' co-stars.

The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star was joined by his co-stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane as he planted his feet in wet cement at the ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday.

According to CBS Los Angeles, it took the 54-year-old star three attempts to get his signature carved into the concrete tribute correctly.

Reeves - who has had a varied career having starred in blockbuster franchises such as 'The Matrix' and 'Speed' to comedy 'Bill & Ted' - told the crowd it was an "honour" to lay his mark next to some of Hollywood's greats and admitted he is "very grateful" to the fans who have "embraced" the films he's made, which have "changed [his] life".

He said: "It is a great honour to be here and to be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place.

"To be included amongst all of the incredible artists who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition started by Sid Grauman all those years ago and which continues to this day, I thank you. Thank you very much.

"I have been a part of some films that have been embraced, and I am very grateful.

Photos: AFP

"They have changed my life. They have given me life. They have provided life.

"And I'm very grateful to the people who have enjoyed these films. Without your support, I am not standing here."

Fishburne - who plays Bowery King alongside Reeves' titular hitman in the thriller - hailed his colleague as "one of the smartest and most intelligent men that I have every met."

He added: "He is a deeply sensitive and thoughtful person, and he is also a courageous and passionate artist."