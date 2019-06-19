Khloe Kardashian's KUWTK finale Twitter silence vow

By Bang/AP

Khloe Kardashian will be staying off Twitter when the two-part season finale of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' airs.

The 'Revenge Body' host split from the basketball player - the father of her 14-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he locked lips with their family friend and Khloe suggests she was more shocked by the model's behaviour than her then-partner in the next instalment of the reality show.

Responding to a fan who tweet her saying they were "dreading" watching the next episodes, Khloe, who usually takes to Twitter to post her reactions when the E! series airs, replied: "Well needless to say I won't be live chatting next week. Sorry guys."

In a clip for the season finale, Khloe told her half-sister, Kylie Jenner: "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

And 21-year-old Kylie was shocked by her best friend's behaviour.

She exclaimed in the trailer: "I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?' "

Khloe, 34, found it particularly tough to have the scandal play out in public.

She tearfully said in a confessional: "It just sucks it has to be so public."

Also in the clip, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, 38, told her family that Tristan had "admitted" what happened between him and Jordyn.

The trailer opened with Kim on the phone to her friend Larsa Pippen, who told her: "Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night."

It then cut to family matriarch Kris Jenner telling Kim: "We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is."

But her daughter replied: "Tristan admitted it!"

The trailer was released shortly after it was claimed Khloe is still furious over the incident and "never" wants to see Jordyn again.

A source said: "Khloe never wants to see Jordyn again."

And the kiss is said to mean Jordyn, 21, and Kylie will never have the same relationship they used to.

The insider explained: "Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.

"They will never be BFFs again."Kylie is happy that their relationship isn't as negative and dramatic as it was.

"It's Kylie's choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it's still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloe.

"Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful."

Kim Kardashian West body collection helped psoriasis 'insecurities'

Kim Kardashian West's body make-up has been her "secret for over a decade" and helped her "insecurities" with psoriasis.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has has formulated her own skin perfecting range for her KKW beauty line - insisted it has been her "secret for over a decade" and helped camouflage the skin condition, which causes red and flaky patches.

She captioned a photo of her legs: "I'm so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder).

"I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up.

"This is what I use most often. I don't always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I've learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush, and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven inclusive shades from next Friday (21.06.19), and she insisted that her own formula is "smooth" and "satin-like".

She continued: "My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all. (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian 'obsessed' with sunscreen

Khloe Kardashian is "obsessed" with sunscreen and keeps it with her at all times because she wants to prevent the ageing process for as long as possible.

The 34-year-old reality TV star believes the hands and neck betray signs of ageing so thinks the key to retaining her youthful look is to regularly apply SPF.

Her half-sister Kylie Jenner said: "The best beauty secret is your hands look like you're 17 years old. She has the best, youngest hands."

Khloe explained: "You and Kendall always say this! Well I am obsessed with sunscreen, I have it in all of my cars because when you're driving through your windshield, the sun is beaming on your hands.

"Your hands and your neck tells your age."

Kylie also believes in the importance of good skincare and loves to "drench herself" in organic oils after she has showered.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, she continued: "Full shower routine, I like to get in - start with my hair for sure - I like to shampoo, then conditioner.

"I like for my conditioner to be out of my hair then I can wash it off my body. I feel like it lingers on your body. So then I'll scrub, my loofah is pink and then I drench myself in organic oils from the Amazon, I like almond oil, olive oil, jojoba oil."

The video was posted in honour of Kylie and Khloe's latest make-up collaboration being released on Friday (14.06.19)

Photos: Instagram/Bang

Kylie teased the exclusive five-piece collection on her Instagram account earlier this week, writing: "We're back with ROUND 3!! The new #KOKOKOLLECTION is coming June 14 @khloekardashian go to Stories now for the reveal! (sic)"

The limited-edition collection includes a much-anticipated nine-pan eye-shadow palette with both sparkly and matte shades, a champagne-gold highlighter (True Mama), and three exclusive nude lip products.

All of the eyeshadows in the baby pink-adorned palette have different names inspired by Khloe's 14-month-old daughter - who she has with NBA star ex Tristan Thompson - including 'Dreams Come True', 'True's Mom', and 'Must Be True'.

Kim Kardashian West talks prisoner re-entry at White House

Reality star-turned-criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House on Thursday to help President Donald Trump promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

At an East Room event attended by cabinet secretaries, activist and formerly incarcerated people, Kardashian West announced the creation of a new ride-sharing partnership that will give former prisoners gift cards to help them get to and from job interviews, work and family events.

"Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," said Kardashian West, who became involved with the issue after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.

Kardashian West successfully lobbied Trump to grant Johnson clemency and has been studying law under the tutelage of attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

Trump pronounced himself a fan of Kardashian West's advocacy, praising her genes and declaring, "I guess she's pretty popular." And he marveled at the passage of the First Step Act, which he signed into law late last year.

More than 1,000 federal inmates have had their sentences reduced thanks to the legislation, according to a recent report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission this month.

The White House has since been working with various companies, advocacy groups and federal agencies to try to give prisoners released early the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside prison so they don't wind up behind bars again.

Photos: AP

Kim Kardashian West launches body make-up

Kim Kardashian West is releasing her own collection of body make-up to help "cover" her psoriasis.

The 38-year-old reality star has used body make up for years to camouflage her skin condition - which causes red and flaky patches - but after her favourite product was discontinued, she's decided to add it to her KKW Beauty range.

She wrote on Twitter: "Do you guys use Body Make Up? I've used it for years to cover my psoriasis! The brand I used to use only had 2 shades and got discontinued so I am so excited for everyone to try this and my formula is [fire] (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will launch her Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body, Body Brush, and Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation in seven shades from next Friday.

She added: "So excited to announce that my @kkwbeauty Body Collection is coming! Including a Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body and a Body Brush. Shop them on 06.21.19 at 12PM PST only at http://kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty (sic)"

And Kim - who has North, five, Saint, three, 16-month-old Chicago and one-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West - has been working on her signature formula for "over a year" to make sure they are perfectly "creamy and blendable"

Photos: Instagram

She tweeted: I've been working on these formulas for over a year now and I'm so happy with how creamy and blendable they all are. You can layer the formulas together or use them individually to achieve how much coverage and shimmer you want. I can't wait for you guys to try this collection!! (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian would 'never' date a taken man

Khloe Kardashian would "never" date somebody "who has a girlfriend", after she was accused of starting her romance with now-ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Jordan Craig.

The 34-year-old beauty recently hit back at claims she began a relationship with now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - whilst he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince.

And sources have now said Khloe felt as though she had "no choice" but to publicly defend herself from hate, because she knows she would never knowingly enter a relationship with a taken man.

An insider said: "Khloé hates when she has to defend herself publicly, but she felt that she had no choice. She can't have Jordan saying that she starting seeing Tristan while he was still dating Jordan and not speak up about it. According to Khloé, this is just not true. She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It's just ridiculous.

"Khloé was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was NOT dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloé."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is now said to be questioning whether Tristan was telling her the truth when he told her he was single, especially following his own cheating scandals with her family friend Jordyn Woods.

The source added to People magazine: "She's trying to enjoy her life with True, and again, it gets clouded by something involving Tristan. She is absolutely questioning if Tristan was really telling the truth about his relationship with Jordan being over."

In Khloe's original comments on the matter, she admitted she'd been "reluctant" to start a romance with Tristan because Jordan was pregnant at the time, but had been reassured that everything was over between them.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".

Kendall Jenner slams Kourtney Kardashian for 'picking' on her

Kendall Jenner has slammed Kourtney Kardashian for "picking" on her in order to seem "cool" in front of her friends.

The 23-year-old model and her 40-year-old half-sister have been spending more time together lately, and earlier this year Kourtney even tagged along on a ski trip to Mammoth, California, with Kendall and her friends.

But in a preview clip for this week's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kendall is seen admitting she didn't enjoy the trip because Kourtney was "a bit rude" to her in an effort to get closer to Kendall's pals.

She fumed to Khloé Kardashian: "You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends. But to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point.

"A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by people I mean Kourtney, most of the time. Whether she thought she was joking, I didn't really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense."

Kendall then went on to complain about a time in which Kourtney had refused to listen to her about not putting her feet up on the centre console of Kendall's car.

She continued: "Mind you, it's like, rainy and muddy outside," she explains. "I go, 'Kourt, can you not put your feet up on my thing?' And she goes, 'Kendall, it's a f***ing vehicle.' I go, 'So? I don't want your shoes all over my car.' And she goes and puts her feet onto the [headrests]."

To which Khloe, 34, replied: "That's so rude."

Photos: Instagram

And the model shared another example in which Kourtney got all of Kendall's friends to "laugh" at her when she asked her friend Fai Khadra to keep her car keys on him while they went skiing.

Kendall said: "I was like, 'Are you sure you have a zip pocket? I don't want it to fall out.' ... I mean, literally, how would we get home if we lost the key? And Kourtney goes, 'Kendall, chill the f**k out, it's a key.' And then my friends, all of them laugh with her. None of them took my side, they're all just laughing together. And then she feels that validation.

"I'm not blaming my friends at all. They're not doing it because they're trying to be mean."

Khloe took Kendall's side in the discussion, as she later said she was disappointed in Kourtney for "bullying" her younger sister.

She said: "She's supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time. I mean, that's so lame for anyone to do that."

Kim Kardashian West shares first picture of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first image of her son Psalm West, almost one month after he was born via surrogate mother.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed Psalm - her fourth child with husband Kanye West - into the world when he was born via surrogate mother almost one month ago, and she's now posted the first picture of the tot on social media.

Alongside the image - which showed Psalm sleeping - she simply wrote: "Psalm Ye."

The adorable post comes after it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months - spends over $1 million a year on childcare for her brood.

A source said: "Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills."

But despite the high costs, Kim and Kanye, 42, are said to be very "hands on" parents.

Photos: Instagram

Another source explained: "Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him. She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now ... [Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family."

Khloe Kardashian changed her mindset about food

Khloe Kardashian has "completely changed" her mindset about food.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has now become "unreasonable" about what she puts into her body, as she puts her health and nutrition above everything else, which helps make her "more efficient" throughout the day.

Photo: Bang

Her nutritionist Philip Goglia said: "The biggest change that Khloe's had is being unreasonable about her foods. Previously years ago it was like this, 'I'm so busy, I can't get that done now I'll get it later. Oh, my water bottle's empty but I have to take this meeting.'

"Her mind set is now completely changed. She's completely unreasonable. She will say, 'Hang on, my water bottle is empty I need to go fill it up, I'll be right back.' She knows that if she services her nutrition patterns everything else she does becomes easier and more efficient."

Photos: Instagram

Philip has helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star manage her diet with a few realistic tips, including cheat meals rather than cheat days.

Photos: Instagram

He added: "Park yourself in front of Krispy Kreme for all I care, just make it one meal. And then get back on track. Compliance is critical."

Photo: Instagram

The health professional also told the beauty to eat her healthy food first before "diving into the crap" whilst dining out.

He explained to People magazine: "Khloe knows that if there's a ton of nachos in front of you but you're staring at your sea bass, you need to eat the fish first - and then dive into the crap. You're always eat less crap if you're eating healthy stuff first."

Kylie Jenner's daughter had 'food-related' reaction

Kylie Jenner's baby daughter Stormi had an allergic reaction to food over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent most of the day at the hospital with 16-month-old Stormi over the weekend after she developed an allergy to something she ate and, although she's "fine" now, the 21-year-old reality TV beauty has been told to take her to a paediatrician to work out what food she should avoid to prevent a repeat reaction.

A source told PEOPLE: "The incident seemed to be "a food-related reaction. Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely. She is taking Stormi to her paediatrician for a follow-up."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account yesterday to reveal that Stormi was being watched by doctors after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Alongside a photograph of the tot, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, lying underneath a blanket, Kylie wrote: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way. (sic)"

Kylie recently said that Stormi has a mature palette as she loves going for sushi.

Photos: Instagram

She explained: "Stormi loves sushi.

"I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with Travis soon.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online in a post to wish the rapper a happy birthday in April, Kylie wrote: "watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.