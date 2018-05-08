Kirsten Dunst welcomes baby boy

Kirsten Dunst has given birth to a baby boy, her first child with her fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The 'Spider‑Man' actress and her fiancé Jesse Plemons reportedly welcomed their first child together over the weekend and they are overjoyed by their new arrival.

A source told People magazine that Kirsten gave birth to "a healthy baby boy" and says "everyone is doing great".

Last year, the 36-year-old actress - who first met Jesse on season two of 'Fargo' in 2015 - expressed her desire to start a family after working tirelessly over the past three decades, as she feels now is the perfect time to settle down.

Speaking about her plans for the future, she said at the time: "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill."

However, Kirsten had previously claimed she had never felt broody, until she became a godmother to her best friend Molly's daughter Lily.

She explained: "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Kirsten had opened up about her ideal wedding and her dream of starting a family in the past.

She said at the time: "I am someone who wants to get married. If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it's going to be intimate. Court house, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I'll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday."

Asked if she wants children, she added: "Two for sure."