Kit Harington thanks show for wife

By Bang

Kit Harington's life was changed forever because of 'Game of Thrones' as that's where he met wife Rose Leslie.

The 31-year-old actor met spouse Rose Leslie - who he married in June - on the set of the fantasy drama series so he will always credit the HBO saga for changing his life "completely".

Asked how the show had changed his life, he told reporters backstage at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday: "I met my wife on the show, so in that way hopefully it gave me my future family and my life here on in, that's the main thing it did for me, you know, it's changed it completely.

"The last 10 years, you could not ask for a better job to have in your 20s than to be an actor in 'Game of Thrones', it's been the most amazing thing so it's changed it completely."

And his co-star Emilia Clarke admitted her time on the show had done the same for her - though she hasn't been as lucky in love.

She quipped: "Really similar [for me] apart from the wife bit, basically.It's given me my entire career and my entire life as I know it now. I genuinely owe it absolutely everything, I'm incredibly lucky."

Meanwhile, Kit - who plays Jon Snow - recently admitted he doesn't think everyone will be happy with the ending when 'Game of Thrones' draws to a close after eight seasons next year, but he thinks that's always the case with a good drama series.

He said: "I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone.

"My favourite TV shows are 'Sopranos', 'Breaking Bad', and 'The Wire' and they all ended in a way that...It's never going to satisfy you."