KUWTK: Kanye West wants to help Caitlyn Jenner integrate into the Kardashian family

Kanye West wants to help Caitlyn Jenner integrate into the Kardashian family again.

Photo: Instagram

The 'I Love It' hitmaker is keen to help the 70-year-old television personality reconnect with her famous family as he has "always been a big supporter" of the athlete.

Photo: Instagram

A source said: "Kanye's always been a big supporter of Caitlyn and was one of the first people she told before transitioning - helping Kim to accept it and even giving Cait fashion advice. Kim and Caitlyn bumped into each other at a doctor's office a few months ago and ended up reconnecting and clearing the air, but tensions have still been fraught between Caitlyn and Kris, Khloe and Kourtney, so Kanye's been trying to mediate between them and help get Caitlyn back into the fold. He's all about spreading love and has urged Kris and the girls to open up their hearts and try to put the past behind them - if anything for Kendall and Kylie, who are stuck in the middle."

Photo: Bang

The 42-year-old rapper arranged a "secret meet-up" with Caitlyn and her family.

Photo: Instagram

An insider added to the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Kanye's been inviting Caitlyn over to their home to hang out with the kids, and he's now arranged a secret meet-up which he's asked the rest of the family to attend. Kanye's vowed to do whatever he can to bring them all back together."

Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously revealed she "wouldn't change a thing" about her past.

Asked what she would say to her younger self, she said: "Honestly, I wouldn't change a thing. Yes, there were a lot of struggles - the 80s were the worst. I lived in a house for six years in my thirties and isolated myself from the world. I was going to try and transition before I was 40, but I got to 39 and couldn't do it. It wasn't time for me personally or in society. Then, five months later, after I'd decided I had to get back into life, I met Kris [Jenner] and we were together for 23 years, raised a great family and had two more kids. I don't regret any of that."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'are back together'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly rekindled their romance.

Photo: Gettyimages

The 22-year-old reality TV star and Travis, 27 - who have a two-year-old daughter called Stormi together - have been dating "for about a month" after splitting back in October.

Photo: Bang

A source explained: "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work.

"Kylie exploded in the make-up world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie and Travis continue to balance their jam-packed work schedules with trying to sustain their high-profile relationship.

But the loved-up duo are seemingly desperate to make their romance work, and are "happy to have their family back together".

Photo: Gettyimages

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it at the end of the day - the couple is happy to have their family back together."

The brunette beauty and the rapper were said to have been "flirty" during a family trip to Palm Springs, California, over the Thanksgiving holiday in November.

Photo: Gettyimages

At the time, a source said: "The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially."

People around the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who previously dated rapper Tyga - and Travis were also hopeful that the celebrity duo would reignite their romance one day.

Photo: Instagram

The insider shared: "Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

Kendall Jenner models as 'Trophy Wife' for Maurizio Cattelan

Kendall Jenner has posed as Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan's "Trophy Wife" sculpture for GARAGE magazine.

The 24-year-old supermodel is the cover star for the March issue of the publication and the photo shoot was directed by Cattelan, who is famous for creating the 'Comedian' piece which was showcased at last year's Art Basel Miami Beach and was comprised of a real banana fastened to a white wall using a single strip of duct-tape.

The piece, which sold for $120,000, became a viral sensation, in part, thanks to performance artist David Datun who took the banana straight off the wall and ate it.

Cattelan, 59, has now worked with Kendall, 24, to pay homage to some of his most iconic works.

The cover shot, taken by Campbell Addy, features the nude model emerging from a wall with her her hands covering her breasts and is a homage to Cattelan's famed 2003 work 'Stephanie', a sculpture that features collector Peter Brant's wife, Stephanie Seymour, in a similar pose.

The creation, which Cattelan has called "Trophy Wife", sold at a Phillips contemporary art auction in November 2010 for $2.4 million.

A statement from GARAGE announcing the shoot read: "Cattelan revisits some of his most iconic works in an editorial starring Jenner, a model even more famous than the artist's $120,000 duct-taped banana."

Whilst, Editor-in-Chief Mark Guiducci said: "In retrospect, the banana episode seems like a way to think about everything from fake news to viral fame to institutional distrust to wealth inequality.

"In the way that Jeff Koons was the artist of the glittery neon aughts, Maurizio Cattelan is the artist of our dystopian era. Like it or not."

In another photo, Kendall pays tribute to another of Cattelan's most famous pieces where he duct-taped a gallerist to a white wall.

In the image Kendall stands next to a duct-taped man, posing in rocks yellow tights, a cheetah-print pea coat with shoulder pads and a floor-length ponytail.

Photos: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'working on getting back together'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly "working on getting back together".

The 22-year-old reality star and the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker - who have two-year-old daughter Stormi together - split in October 2019, but they have remained close for the sake of their daughter and are now believed to be working through their differences in the hopes of one day rekindling their romance.

A source said: "Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together."

Kylie and Travis, 27, are currently focusing on co-parenting their daughter, and have been keeping their relationship status "low-key and to themselves" for the time being.

A second insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment."

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently dismissed romance rumours between herself and Travis, as she said she's currently just "best friends" with the rapper.

She explained: "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends.

"We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.

"I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

But when the couple split, sources claimed it wasn't a "full breakup", as the pair are reportedly known for having brief breaks throughout their relationship.

A source said at the time: "Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them."

Kim Kardashian West's feud with Kourtney Kardashian will 'get worse before it gets better'

Kim Kardashian West has said her feud with Kourtney Kardashian on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will "get a lot worse".

Photo: Bang

The two sisters have been at loggerheads on the E! reality show, and Kim has admitted that whilst they are on good terms again now, the start of season 18 - which was filmed last year - in March sees their feud escalate even further before it eventually "gets better".

She said during an appearance on Laura Wasser's 'All's Fair' podcast: "It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out."

Photo: Instagram

Kim, 39, joked she "might need an attorney" when the new season begins, as she confessed the situation between herself and her older sister gets "a little violent".

Photo: Instagram

At the close of season 17, Kim threatened to fire her 40-year-old sibling over allegations she wasn't putting in enough effort during filming, leaving Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to "pick up the slack".

Photo: Instagram

Following the argument, Kourtney said she was at her "breaking point", as she explained her three kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, whom she has with ex Scott Disick - are her "priority".

Photo: Instagram

She said: "It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It's not all about filming this show."

Photo: Instagram

And Kim previously admitted that whilst she and Kourtney have reached some kind of "conclusion", she still thinks their drama is "up in the air".

Photo: Instagram

She explained: "We've come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit. I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It's always up in the air.

"But we're in a good place about respecting each other's space. And if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want."

Kendall Jenner launching cosmetics range with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner is launching a make up line with her sister Kylie Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confirming she is working alongside her sibling's brand Kylie Cosmetics and promises it will be "really big".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "We haven't done one yet. I am the last sister, or the last family member, I think. I had a contract before with another make-up company. So now I am able to do it. We're really going big because I'm her full blood."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously opened up about her skincare routine, revealing she thinks she has the best skincare routine of all her sisters - but insists half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner all have "beautiful skin".

She said: "I honestly might need to take credit for this one, only because they haven't really struggled with breakouts. Khloe did a little bit when she was really young, and then Rob [Kardashian] a bit when he was really young but he's not my sister. They all have beautiful skin. So I will talk myself up and say that I might be the [skin-care] master in the family."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's current glowing complexion, the beauty began suffering with acne when she started high school and she's admitted she was so convinced fellow students were always staring at her face, she'd go home devastated.

She shared a bare-faced photo on Instagram and in a lengthy post wrote: "While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being 'perfect' is the standard ... I'd like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin."

Photos: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West mocks Kylie Jenner's make-up

Kim Kardashian West jokingly branded Kylie Jenner's make-up range "cheap" after an online tutorial went wrong.

Photo: Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder had agreed to let the lip kit guru give her a makeover but proceedings were called to a halt when the 22-year-old star struggled to get to grips with her own product.

Kylie - who pointed out she isn't a professional make-up artist - began by saying: "I love a bright inner corner, so I like to spray ...This is a new ones."

Photo: Bang

However, the product failed to spritz properly, and as Kylie clicked the nozzle with frustration.

Kim wasn't impressed at having to wait.

Her younger half-sibling continued trying to get the bottle to work and again.

Photo: Instagram

She eventually got the spray going but the tutorial then hit another snag when Kylie was applying Kim's eye make-up and accidentally removed one of the 39-year-old star's false eyelashes.

The pair joked they should wish on it but Kylie gave the unusual souvenir to one of her assistants.

Photo: Instagram

But Kim joked she had plans for her "wish" after Kylie recently beat her number of social media followers.

She quipped: "I just wished I would beat you in Instagram again. Now my wish won't come true."

Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, the pair's mother, Kris Jenner, recently admitted she is "bursting with pride" over her daughters' success in the beauty industry.

She said: "As a little idea from Kylie and me and Jen and Matthew was there too, a few people with a really big idea... we couldn't do it without you.

"When we started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then we became one big family, it makes me so proud. I am bursting with pride for my daughters."

Kim Kardashian West feels she's finally found her calling

Kim Kardashian West feels she's finally found her true calling in life.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently turned her attention towards criminal justice work, and Kim has admitted to relishing the challenge, suggesting it's what shes most suited to doing.

Photo: Bang

Asked if she has found her calling working with criminal justice reform, Kim told E! News: "I do, I really do. I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

The brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - admitted her new career has been surreal at times, though she's enjoyed the "fun journey".

Photo: Instagram

Asked if she's ever surprised by the work she's now doing, Kim added: "I am sometimes. But I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand."

Photo: Instagram

"I love talking about it with everyone around me when there's a case going on."

"I mean, even our group chats about different cases that go on, my conversations are different. I've literally had to change my number, and just say, 'I gotta focus for four years, all my friends, guys I'll be back in four years. Let me just really focus.' "

Photo: Instagram

"I found my interests have changed, everything really just shifted, and it's been a fun journey."

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, worked as an attorney before he passed away in 2003.

Photo: Gettyimages

And the TV star has developed even more respect for her dad's work following her own experience of the criminal justice system.

Photo: Gettyimages

Kim - who has kids North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - said: "There are times when I can be frustrated, up studying really late and wonder how he did it."

Photo: Gettyimages

"Having four kids ... he must have been going through some of the same things that I have gone through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know that he would be so, so proud."

Kim Kardashian West archives all her clothing

Kim Kardashian West "archives" all her clothing.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her keeps every single outfit she has worn, attaching a picture of when she wore it with it.

Photo: Instagram

When one fan tweeted, "One important question that needs answers is, do you keep any of these coats in your archive @KimKardashian? They're all gold! ", Kim replied: "I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don't you worry!"

Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she has a "temperature controlled" storage facility for every outfit she has worn that is linked to an app on her phone.

Photo: Instagram

She said: "All of my old clothes go into a storage facility that's temperature controlled, and I have different sections, like one for all my Met Gala dresses. Each thing is in a garment bag with a photo of me at the event. I try to keep the shoes with the look as often as possible, especially in my wedding section. I have my wedding shoes and my dress on one rack. Then there's my Hervé Leger section from back in the day - maybe not the looks with the shoes, but I have all the dresses. Pretty much everything I've worn to an event is there."

Photo: Instagram

However, Kim keeps her iconic gold Versace gown, which she wore to the 2018 Met Gala, in her own personal wardrobe because she "loves seeing it".

Photo: Instagram

She added: "When I did the ad campaign for Balmain, Olivier Rousteing gave me one of everything, so I have a whole Balmain section. Sometimes I'll take a mix of things that I love to see in my closet - even last year's Versace dress that I wore to the Met I'll keep in my closet because I love seeing it. Depending on what's in, like, say, neon, I'll pull everything like that from the storage and put in my closet. If it's starting to fade, then I'll put it all in storage."

Kylie Jenner 'beyond excited' by Stormi's snow vacation

Kylie Jenner was "beyond excited" by Stormi's "first snow vacation".

Photo: Bang

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was excited to see her 22-month-old daughter take to the slopes.

A source told People magazine: "Kylie couldn't wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation. She was beyond excited. Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it. They have had the best time in Park City."

Photo: Instagram

Even Kylie was blown away by the little one's skills on the slopes.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this week, she uploaded a short video of the toddler balancing on her snowboard while kitted out in her white snowsuit, matching helmet and reflective glasses.

Photo: Instagram

She captioned the clip: "I can't handle this ."

It's not known if Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - the father of Stormi - has joined the brunette star and their little girl on the slopes but it's believed they've been getting closer again following their shock split.

Photo: Instagram

The former couple even spent Thanksgiving together and were spotted "flirting", with an insider adding at the time: "The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially."

However, the people around Kylie and Travis are seemingly hopeful that the celebrity duo with reignite their much-discussed romance in the near future.

Photo: Instagram

They explained: "Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

Kylie and Travis, 28, came together for the annual holiday, with the rapper being invited by the make-up mogul's family on a trip to Palm Springs.

Photo: Instagram

A source recently said: "They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game. Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security."

Kim Kardashian West's daughter North West is obsessed with skincare

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her six-year-old has become more into skincare now after her father Kanye West banned her from wearing make up.

Photos: Instagram

Speaking to Allure, she said: "She's found it really fun to do a face mask. I'll get her sheet masks, and if she's having a sleepover, I'll do a mask with the girls. They think it's so funny for some reason. I don't know why. They just think they're so fascinating."

Kim had previously revealed that her daughter North loves to play with make-up.

Photos: Instagram

She said: "I actually had to put her on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself. So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do. But her new favourite thing ever is ... closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry. She loves a before and after."

Photos: Instagram

And although Kim has received criticism from some fans for letting North put make-up on at such a young age, the beauty insists there's no harm because she isn't going outside with a "full face on".

Photos: Instagram

She added: "I feel like my parents were a little bit more strict on me wearing makeup at that age. I had more play makeup that didn't really work. So as long as we keep everything clean and don't make too much of a mess on things, I'm fine with her expressing herself and having fun with it. It's not like we are going out and she wants a full face of makeup. It is just at home and playing."

Photos: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West launches strongest SKIMS solutionwear line

Kim Kardashian West has launched her "strongest" line of SKIMS solutionwear.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star began releasing her brand of shapewear earlier this year, and this week, she dropped a brand new line of Contour Bonded products, which are designed to give wearers maximum support.

Photo: Bang

In an Instagram post, Kim said: "Our strongest Solutionwear is coming soon. The @skims Contour Bonded collection offers the highest level of support for super strength smoothing and lifting. Shop the Contour Bonded collection October 24 at 9AMPST / 12PM EST only at SKIMS.COM . Join the waitlist now via the link in our bio to be the first to shop."

The new line is made up of three styles - the High Waisted Bonded Thong, High Waisted Bonded Brief, and High Waisted Bonded Short.

Photo: Instagram

Kim, 38, described the products as "extra snatching" in the tummy area, and has said they are more fitting than the brand's original shapewear, which offers medium to high support.

The Contour Collection is strictly designed for super high support, which means they're designed to tightly contour your body with intense compression that lifts, smooths and firms.

Photo: Instagram

Kim explained: "The everyday solution wear is [more of a] medium hold and this is major hold for your tummy."

The products in the new range are priced between $68 and $98, and come in sizes XXS to 4X.

Photo: Instagram

The maximum support collection comes just one week after Kim also launched a new super comfy range, named the SKIMS Cotton Collection.

Photo: Instagram

Announcing the line of comfort clothing, Kim wrote on Instagram: "I am so excited for the @skims cotton collection to launch this Tuesday. It's the most comfortable everyday bras and underwear in all of the tones I love! The comfy basics! I'm wearing the @skims Cotton Underwire Bra ($48) in kyanite, coming soon in 31 band and cup sizes. Shop the Cotton Collection on October 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. "

Photo: Instagram

The range included five different styles of bra and underwear, as well as thermal leggings, a cropped tank top, a t-shirt, and a slip dress.

Kylie Jenner does her make-up in 10 mins

Kylie Jenner only has "10 minutes" to do her make-up now she's a mother.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star used to take her time over her morning regime before she had her daughter Stormi, 21 months, with her ex-partner Travis Scott but now she has to rush through the routine so that she's up, dressed and ready to go before the little one wakes up.

Speaking in a video uploaded on her YouTube account, Kylie said: "I've had to cut my routine down a lot. This routine really takes me no longer than like 10 minutes."

However, the 22-year-old businesswoman likes to savour the moment because she finds doing her make-up really "therapeutic" as she gets to apply it while listening to her favourite tunes and sipping on her morning coffee.

She explained: "My favourite part about doing my makeup is, it's like a therapeutic moment for me. I turn my music on, if I'm gonna get ready at night I'll have a glass of wine. Or, I'll have my coffee if I'm doing it in the morning."

And Kylie's love for make-up has already rubbed off on little Stormi as she's "super into" cosmetics and can tell if her famous mother has put lipstick on her pout.

Kylie said: "Stormi is actually super into make-up right now. It is amazing. Every time I'm wearing lipstick she notices and she looks at me like: 'Lip! Lip! Lip!'"

But the brunette beauty - who launched her own make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 - doesn't know if she's going to let Stormi wear products on her face yet.

She added: "I haven't even thought about when I'm going to let Stormi wear make-up. I'm going to see, she might not even want to wear make-up. But honestly, with the way things are going though, this girl is obsessed with make-up."

Photos: Instagram

Kylie Jenner wanted more kids before Travis Scott split

Kylie Jenner reportedly wanted a second child before splitting with Travis Scott.

Photo: Gettyimages

The 22-year-old reality star split with the 'Sicko Mode' rapper - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - earlier this month, and sources have now said part of the reason they decided to call off their romance was over differing views on whether or not to expand their family.

Photo: Gettyimages

A source said: "[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not."

Friends of the pair are convinced they will "get back together" eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have "different lifestyles", and need to work out how to make things work.

Photo: Gettyimages

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife. He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles."

Photo: Gettyimages

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been leaning on her friends following her split from the 28-year-old rapper, although she's said to be "doing great".

Photo: Gettyimages

Another source said this week: "Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive."

Photo: Gettyimages

Over the weekend, the lip kit mogul hit up Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of pals, and sources say it was a welcome break for her after spending her days with Stormi.

Photo: Bang

The insider explained: "During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter."

Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has denied he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Bang

The 'Astroworld' rapper has broken his silence for the first time since he split from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, insisting they weren't true and he wanted to put all his focus on "life, music and his family".

Photo: Instagram

He wrote on his Instagram story: "It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

Photo: Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie recently took to social media to insist her and Travis are on "great terms" following their recent split and they are still really good friends and their "main focus right now" is their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

Photo: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old reality TV star - who has remained silent on the split speculation until now - said: "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Photo: Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder felt the need to comment on her love life after a report began to circulate just hours after her split from Travis suggesting that she had been secretly meeting her ex-boyfriend Tyga at a music studio at 2am.

Photo: Instagram

She fumed: "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no "2am date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner confirms she is 'really sick' and will miss Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is "really sick" and unable to travel to Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: Instagram

The 21-year-old reality star - who has 19-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - took to Twitter to reveal she is going to miss the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, which has left her "heart-broken".

She tweeted: "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of makeup collab with Olivier."

Photo: Instagram

Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel.

"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit. "

The show is due to take place on Friday (27.09.19) and despite missing out, Kylie feels "so proud" of the collection and cannot wait to watch it from the US instead.

Photo: Instagram

She added: "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream.

"Of course this collection isn't just for the runway... I created this so you could have apiece of this once in a lifetime event.

Photo: Instagram

"I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier and our friendship, vision and creativey really comes across in the products we created for you guys

"Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday.

"It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations and I'm sending you all my love."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner wished her daughter a speedy recovery.

Photo: Instagram

She tweeted: "I love you so much my sweet girl!! Feel better and I'll be home soon! "

Photo: Instagram

Kylie's confirmation comes after reports she was taken to hospital this week after suffering "flu-like symptoms".

She was reportedly supposed to attend the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19) alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, but was too ill to make an appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian wants to be alone after rowing with sister Kim Kardashian West

Kourtney Kardashian wanted to skip her party and be "alone" after a huge row with Kim Kardashian West.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was left desperate to cancel and skip her 40th birthday party after she fell out with her sibling after she heavily criticised the outfit she wanted to wear.

During a wardrobe fitting at their home, Kim told her sister: "Nothing is jumping out to me. Nothing is special. What's the vibe here?"

Kourtney tried on a sparkly little black dress, which was detailed with feathers but Kim didn't like it.

She told her: "Absolutely not. You're not a peacock."

The arguments about dresses and designers continued and it left Kourtney feeling "overwhelmed" and demotivated.

She cried to the camera on the latest episode of the family's E! reality show: "I just feel overwhelmed with my birthday and everything. I don't feel like myself. I just want to go away somewhere and just be alone."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old reality television personality previously confessed she is "anxious" about turning about 40.

She said: "I do think that turning 40, like it almost makes you analyse like where you're at in your life. It's just giving me anxiety ... I feel like I want to cry. It gives me anxiety."

And a source had recently revealed Kourtney is having "fun" with her dating life but she's not interested in settling down at the moment.

An insider said: "Kourtney likes having someone in her life. She loves being a mom and that's always her priority, but she can get lonely too. She goes on dates and has fun, but she doesn't have a boyfriend and would never call any of these guys her 'boyfriend.' She's been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she's come out stronger and happier. So she's excited about turning 40 and what's to come. When she talked about turning 40 a while back, she didn't seem too excited. Turning 40 is a big deal. But instead of seeing it as something negative, Kourtney turned it around and she seems very excited about her life just in general. She feels great about many things that she has accomplished so far. She is very excited about Poosh. She has been very focused on it. She has a small team that helps out, but she's putting in many hours making sure her site is fun, educational and features brands that she loves."

Photos: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West feels insecure 'all the time'

Kim Kardashian West battles insecurities "all the time".

The 38-year-old reality star projects confidence, but has admitted she does suffer from body hang ups and insecurities, although she tries to use people's "unjustly critical" comments to her advantage as a form of "motivation".

Photo: Instagram

She said: "[I struggle with self-doubt] all the time. I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.

"A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, 'Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym.' "

Photo: Instagram

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is learning "to be easy" on herself, because she knows her critics will always find part of her look to pick at.

Photo: Instagram

She added: "You're never going to be perfect. I think life is about being happy and being confident."

Photo: Instagram

Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with her husband Kanye West - also praised her new shapewear line SKIMS for helping to boost her confidence.

Photo: Instagram

Speaking to People magazine, Kim - who launched SKIMS on Tuesday (10.09.19) - said: "I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape. "

Photo: Instagram

I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I've been designing shapewear for 15 years. I'm so proud of the line. I'm so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven't really been made before."

Kim Kardashian West leaked own baby news

Kim Kardashian West accidentally leaked the news she was expecting a fourth child when she was drunk.

The 38-year-old beauty rarely touches alcohol and admitted the fact she was so loose-lipped at her family's Christmas party last December that she let slip to "multiple people" she and husband Kanye West had a surrogate carrying another baby for them was one of the reasons why.

In a bonus clip from the last season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and Scott Disick: "I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don't remember who I told 'cause I was drunk."

Scott, 36, asked: "Multiple people? Are you upset?"

Kim laughed and replied: "No, 'cause I mean, it was my fault. That's why I don't drink."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star didn't let allowing her secret out to upset her because she and husband Kanye West were so "excited" about having a sibling for North, now six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 18 months.

She added: "I'm so excited."

But Kim admitted she was initially worried about being a family of four.



She said: "At first I was having so much anxiety, just because I'm going to be a mom of four."

Scott interrupted and joked: "Look at your mom, she's got 19 kids. She's not stressed."

Mother-of-six Kris quipped: "Yeah, I want to kill myself."

The family welcomed son Psalm into the world in May and Kim recently praised the tot as being her "best baby".

She wrote on Instagram last month: "My little man is the sweetest ever! He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

The reality star recently insisted she's not looking to have any more children because she can't "handle" more than four.

She said: "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with"

Photos: Gettyimages

Kim Kardashian West DMs her facialist

Kim Kardashian West always "personally DMs" her facialist Joanna Czech when she needs a treatment.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star knows she can always rely on the celebrity aesthetician - whose client list also includes A-listers including Bella Hadid, Busy Phillips, Kate Winslet and Uma Thurman - and so she always gets in touch with her on social media to find out when she is in town.

Photo: Bang

Joanna told Refinery29: "Kim personally gets me on DM and asks, 'Are you in New York?' I promise her that I'll always let her know when I'm in LA."

Meanwhile, Kim recently launched a "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection.

Photo: Instagram

The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the iconic decade, which have been previously worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a "nostalgic" make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.

Photo: Instagram

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

Photo: Instagram

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty"

Kylie Jenner's daughter says 'new word' every day

Kylie Jenner thinks her 18-month-old daughter Stormi is "so smart" because she says something new "every day."

Photo: Bang

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was shocked on Wednesday morning when her 18-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with her partner Travis Scott, came running in and said "trampoline" out of the blue.

Speaking to E! News, the 22-year-old make-up mogul said: "She says a new word every day. This morning it was trampoline. I'm like, 'How do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."

Kylie previously confessed her "life didn't start" until she gave birth to her daughter.

She said: "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves being a mother so much that she and Travis are reportedly trying for their second baby and planning to get married.

A source said recently: "She's very happy with her life. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage."

The couple started dating 2017 and just months later fell pregnant with Stormi.

Photos: Instagram

However, Kylie refused to confirm she was expecting and waited until her little bundle of joy had been born before she made any announcement.

Kris Jenner has an earthquake bunker

Kris Jenner is fully prepared for an earthquake, and has all the supplies her family needs hidden away in a secret bunker.

The 63-year-old Kardashian family matriarch has said she's "the most earthquake-ready person" she knows, as she has a "bunker" set out with all the supplies her family could ever need, just in case her hometown of Los Angeles is ever threatened by a natural disaster.

She said: "I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water. I practically have a bunker."

And if an earthquake does strike, Kris says she wants to be remembered for her dedication to being the "best mum" she can be to her brood - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

When asked what she wants the world to know about her, she said: "That I want to be the best mum that I can be. That I try really hard every day to be a really good mummy."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also said that whilst she doesn't believe perfection exists "in everything", she does always strive "to be perfect" in everything she does.

She said: "I try to achieve and be the best that I can be in just about everything I do, which is a curse. Perfection doesn't exist in everything, but it might exist in an artist's mind or a mother's mind when speaking about her kids and things like that. I think generally I try to be perfect. I never quite get there, but it makes me happy to try. It's part of my DNA, I think."

Photos: Instagram/Bang

Alongside being a perfectionist, Kris insists she's a "very forgiving person", and doesn't believe in "trying to get back at somebody".

Kim Kardashian West was obsessed with fame

Kim Kardashian West has confessed she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame when she was younger but whilst she doesn't regret what she did in the past, her focus has shifted now.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits her one focus had always been money and fame but she insists that focus has "shifted" now.

Speaking in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West, she said: "Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted."

And the 38-year-old reality star - who has a whopping 146 million followers on Instagram and 61.7 million on Twitter - insists she doesn't "regret" anything from the past.

She added to the September issue of Vogue Arabia: "Even in my darkest of times I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

Kim is training to be a lawyer like her late father and had previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

Photos: Instagram

"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not."

Khloe Kardashian praises Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has praised her former husband Lamar Odom for his honesty about his addictions in his memoir 'Darkness to Light'.

The 39-year-old basketball player - who tied the knot with the reality TV star in 2009 - has previously dealt with drug and alcohol and a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in 2015 but Khloe is proud of him for being open about his troubles.

After Lamar wrote the memoir, 'Darkness to Light', about his issues, Khloe said: "A lot of this stuff wasn't my place to ever talk about, but it's definitely his place as this happened to him. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had. Like, the depths of it."

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she added: "It's not all great, but it's...you know, I appreciate the honesty in it. It's his truth. Like he's allowed to tell his version."

Khloe also revealed she was happy that Lamar admitted he loved filming their reality TV show 'Khloe and Lamar' and she explained it was all his idea.

She said: "I like that he says how much he loved filming. 'Cause all of that was true. He pushed and pushed and pushed. He's like, 'I loved it!' I was like, 'Oh good.' Just stay in your truth."

Khloe put the couple's divorce on hold to nurse Lamar back to health after his collapse in 2015 and he recently admitted he never properly thanked her for all she has done for him.

He said: "I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass...

"After I came out of the coma, I never had the opportunity. Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy, I messed up, Hopefully I can make it up...

"Thank you Khloe for everything you did to me, hopefully I'll have the opportunity to show you face to face."

Khloe Kardashian isn't rushing to date

Khloe Kardashian isn't "rushing to date anyone" following her split from Tristan Thompson six months ago.

The 35-year-old reality star broke up with her ex-boyfriend - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - six months ago after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

And although Khloe has now been single for half a year, sources say she's happy by herself for the time being.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Khloé is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone. [The] situation really hurt her, [and] it's been difficult for her to completely get past it."

The source's comments come after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently said she has spent the last few weeks looking after her own health and wellbeing, being inside and out.

She shared a photo of herself in her swimwear on the beach on Instagram and wrote: "This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused, #advanced and #strength (sic)"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously spoke about dating when she said she doesn't "need a man to feel solid".

She said: "I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family ... No [dating] yet and I'm so good! I feel really happy and I'm spending so much time with my family. We're working so much, but I like that I'm taking time for myself, and I think that I'm really good at being single! I enjoy it ... Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

Kim Kardashian West would 'do anything' for Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian West would "do anything" for her pal Paris Hilton, as she credits the heiress with "giving [her] a career".

The 38-year-old reality star recently appeared in Paris' music video for her single 'Best Friend's A**', and in a new teaser clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim has said she was happy to take part in the video because she credits Paris with "giving [her] a career".

Speaking in the clip to her sister Khloe, she said: "I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs. I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career. And I like totally acknowledge that."

Kim began her career with cameo appearances in Paris' reality show 'The Simple Life' when she worked as the heiress' assistant and stylist.

Also in the teaser, 35-year-old Khloe praises her older sister - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and three-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West - for being so humble about her beginnings.

Khloe - who is mother to 16-month-old True - said: "A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn't say like 'I got my career because of Paris,' and they wouldn't say 'I'm gonna do you a favour.' They'd be like, 'Haha b***h look who's poppin now,' where you're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy."

And Kim then replied: "I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is set to premiere its 17th season on September 8.

Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her passion

Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her "thing" when she and her sisters started going their own ways with their business ventures.

Photo: Bang

The 40-year-old reality star used to do everything with her two sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, including running a line of clothing stores named Dash, which they closed in 2018.

But when the sisters decided to split off to explore new projects on their own - with Kim, 38, setting up her KKW Beauty line, and 35-year-old Khloe working on her Good American denim brand - Kourtney found it hard to find something she was interested in.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who now runs her own lifestyle brand named Poosh - said: "We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?' Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me - and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me - then it became fulfilling."

Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - set up Poosh earlier this year, and now says it's "one of the most fulfilling things" she's ever done.

Photos: Instagram

She added to Glamour magazine: "My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn't feel like work. I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I've done.

"I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation - where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about ... I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

Kim Kardashian West unveils 90s make-up line

Kim Kardashian West has announced that she is releasing at "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection.

Photo: Bang

The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the iconic decade, which have been previously worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a "nostalgic" make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)"

Showing off the colour swatches on Twitter, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star announced three new matte nude hues, available in 90s chic, 90s glam and 90s style.

She captioned the photo: "My new matte formula lipstick is soooooo good!!! (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

And Kim particularly loves the new cosmetic range because it reminds her of the make-up she would wear when she was growing up.

She added: "I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school! These are the new matte lipsticks and liners for the matte cocoa collection (sic)"

Kanye West may have to tear down prototype homes

Kanye West may be forced to tear down the futuristic homes he is having built in Calabasas, as he doesn't have the correct planning permission.

Photo: Bang

The 'Bound 2' rapper was reported last week to have started work on four dome-like structures, which are being built on 300 acres of land he owns in Calabasas, and serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.

But according to TMZ, the structures may not last for much longer, as several neighbours have reportedly complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

And after inspectors came out to the plot of land to view the construction work, they have allegedly determined the project violates building codes.

Kanye is believed to have until September 15 to get his property permits in order, or else the buildings must be torn down.

Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.

But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.

Photos: Instagram

A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they're merely prototypes, but says the rapper's team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.

An insider said the construction is in the "early state" and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses "from every period of man's existence on earth".

Kylie Jenner rents $250m yacht for birthday

Kylie Jenner has rented a $250 million yacht for her 22nd birthday celebrations.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.

TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping $1 million per week to rent.

Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she "appreciates" her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.

Photos: Instagram

An insider said: "Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends ... Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond ... Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia. She thinks it's great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago."

Kylie Jenner was bugged by Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner decided to unfollow Jordyn Woods on Instagram because she was "bugging" her by appearing on her newsfeed.

Photo: Bang

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the model after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and now Kylie has made the ultimate modern day diss by deleting her off the social media app.

A source told People magazine: "Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in an annoying situation, where she shouldn't be. It was starting to bug Kylie. They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn. Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie. Kylie is just over it."

The news will come as a surprise to Jordyn as she is hopeful her and Kylie can "come back together one day".

She said: "I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Jordyn confessed she didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman and considered isolating herself until it was all over.

She explained: "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

Photos: Instagram

"I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Tristan Thompson defends Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has defended his ex Khloe Kardashian from a "backlash" following claims he was still with ex Jordan Craig when he met her, and he has insisted the pair have been "nothing but great mothers to my kids".

Photo: Bang

The pro basketball player says the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who he shares 15-month-old daughter True with - doesn't deserve any negative comments for his "wrongdoings", and praised her and his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he has two-year-old son Prince, for being "great mothers".

He wrote on Twitter: "when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. (sic)"

It has been speculated that Tristan was still romantically involved with Jordan when he hooked up with Khloe.

Tristan also insisted he has been training for the new NBA season with Cleveland Cavaliers and has not been on holiday, following recent speculation he, Jordan and Prince went on a jaunt to Jamaica.

He tweeted: "I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false. (sic)"

Khloe recently insisted Tristan told her his relationship with Jordan was "over long before we met".

She wrote: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".

Khloe and Tristan recently split after her pal Jordyn Woods was spotted smooching the sportsman on a night out.

Photos: Instagram

The Boohoo model has since said: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Following the incident, Jordyn moved out of the home she shared with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, and Khloe and Tristan split.

