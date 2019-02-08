KUWTK: Kendall Jenner cried 'endlessly for days' over online trolls

By Bang

Kendall Jenner admitted she's been affected in the past by cruel comments from trolls on social media, but pays no attention to them now.

The 23-year-old model has become "stronger" in recent years, but she has been affected in the past by cruel comments on social media and insisted the only way to deal with the remarks is to "not pay attention to it".

In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: "I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it.

"I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful.

"You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star went on to speak about the negative attention she received about her acne after attending the Golden Globe Awards in 2018

She said: "I mean, it's something that I look at myself in the mirror every day and see. Like, I don't want it there, but you have to deal with what you have right in front of you, and I had to deal with it, and it was probably a once in a lifetime thing for me to go to the Golden Globes.

Photos: Instagram

"I don't know if I'll ever go again, 'cause that's not usually my event to go to, you know? And so I went and I was super excited about it, and I'm not gonna let something so little (and big) as acne stop me.

"I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I'm like, 'I know I have a zit. I know I'm breaking out. You guys don't have to keep pointing it out'. I obviously see that, but let me live."

Kanye West pulls out of condo purchase

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have pulled out of their purchase of a $14 million holiday home because of privacy concerns.

The couple - who have children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, and are expecting their fourth via a surrogate - had been planning to buy a luxury condo in Miami Beach but have now decided to look elsewhere due to privacy concerns.

According to TMZ, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her 41-year-old spouse are now looking into property in the Bahamas or other tropical destinations that their whole family will be able to enjoy.

And at the top of the list for their dream home is somewhere private and secluded as they pulled out of the Miami Beach abode after being photographed on its balcony and realising it wasn't right for them.

Unfortunately for the couple, Kanye will lose the $600,000 down payment he made on the property when he reserved it as a Christmas gift for the 38-year-old beauty.

The condo was situated just a few steps away from the beach within a building that has been dubbed 'Billionaire Beach Bunker'.

The 4,700 square foot property featured four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a huge terrace.

Photos: Instagram

And that's not all, as the building has a gym, pool and spa for residents to use, as well as offering a concierge service.

A source previously said of the purchase: : "Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her."

Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her family

Kylie Jenner seemingly can't wait to add to her family with Travis Scott as she joked with her Instagram followers about a "baby #2".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seemingly keen to add to her family as she posted a picture with her boyfriend and chose a teasing caption.

Alongside a sweet picture of the couple, Kylie wrote: "Baby #2? (sic)"

However, the television personality was quick to insist she wasn't pregnant yet, responding to one fan who asked if she's expecting: "no lol. (sic)"

The 21-year-old star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis - has made no secret of the fact she wants more kids with the 'Goosebumps' singer, with a source recently revealing that Kylie wants to have another baby "sooner rather than later".

They said: "They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi."

And Travis wants to get married to Kylie "soon".

Photos: Instagram

He confessed: "We was just two kids, messing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ...

"People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this. She's the coolest person of all time."