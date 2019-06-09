KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian changed her mindset about food

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian has "completely changed" her mindset about food.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has now become "unreasonable" about what she puts into her body, as she puts her health and nutrition above everything else, which helps make her "more efficient" throughout the day.

Her nutritionist Philip Goglia said: "The biggest change that Khloe's had is being unreasonable about her foods. Previously years ago it was like this, 'I'm so busy, I can't get that done now I'll get it later. Oh, my water bottle's empty but I have to take this meeting.'

"Her mind set is now completely changed. She's completely unreasonable. She will say, 'Hang on, my water bottle is empty I need to go fill it up, I'll be right back.' She knows that if she services her nutrition patterns everything else she does becomes easier and more efficient."

Philip has helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star manage her diet with a few realistic tips, including cheat meals rather than cheat days.

He added: "Park yourself in front of Krispy Kreme for all I care, just make it one meal. And then get back on track. Compliance is critical."

The health professional also told the beauty to eat her healthy food first before "diving into the crap" whilst dining out.

He explained to People magazine: "Khloe knows that if there's a ton of nachos in front of you but you're staring at your sea bass, you need to eat the fish first - and then dive into the crap. You're always eat less crap if you're eating healthy stuff first."

Kylie Jenner's daughter had 'food-related' reaction

Kylie Jenner's baby daughter Stormi had an allergic reaction to food over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent most of the day at the hospital with 16-month-old Stormi over the weekend after she developed an allergy to something she ate and, although she's "fine" now, the 21-year-old reality TV beauty has been told to take her to a paediatrician to work out what food she should avoid to prevent a repeat reaction.

A source told PEOPLE: "The incident seemed to be "a food-related reaction. Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely. She is taking Stormi to her paediatrician for a follow-up."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account yesterday to reveal that Stormi was being watched by doctors after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Alongside a photograph of the tot, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, lying underneath a blanket, Kylie wrote: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way. (sic)"

Kylie recently said that Stormi has a mature palette as she loves going for sushi.

She explained: "Stormi loves sushi.

"I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with Travis soon.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online in a post to wish the rapper a happy birthday in April, Kylie wrote: "watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.