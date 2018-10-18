KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian 'hasn't decided' whether to leave Tristan Thompson

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian still "hasn't decided" whether or not to break up with Tristan Thompson following his alleged cheating scandal earlier this year.

The 34-year-old reality star was just days away from giving birth to her and Tristan's daughter True in April this year when video footage emerged which seemed to show the NBA star getting close with another woman, and although she is currently still in a relationship with him, sources say she hasn't made a final decision yet.

An insider said: "Khloé isn't saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn't decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship."

Khloe gave birth to True, now six months, in Cleveland where she lived with Tristan - who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers - but after spending the summer back home in Los Angeles, she has reportedly become reluctant to return to Ohio.

The source added: "Her family is happy that she is still in LA and wants her around for as long as possible. No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.

"There hasn't been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn't moving back right now."

Despite not knowing what her relationship with Tristan will look like in the future, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be "very positive" about what the future holds for her and her daughter.

The insider told People magazine: "But one thing is for sure. Khloé seems very happy. She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future."

The news comes after sources recently reported the couple's relationship is still "up in the air".

A source said earlier this week: "Khloé is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now. But she's taking it all in stride."

Kanye West's mental health talk cancelled

Charlamagne Tha God announced that he has postponed his TimesTalk with the rapper - who has previously opened up about his battle with mental health - as he thought having a conversation with the 41-year-old musician wouldn't "be productive".

Photo: Bang

Charlamagne wrote on social media: "Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he's been so vocal about his own mental health struggles. Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community (sic)"

The decision to cancel the talk - scheduled for Wednesday - comes a couple of days after Kayne, who is married to Kim Kardashian West, met with President Donald Trump at the White House, wearing a hat emblazoned with Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again'.

Photo: Instagram

Explaining why he wore the controversial hat during his visit, Kanye said: "You know, they tried to scare me to not wear this hat - my own friends. But this hat, it gives me - it gives me power, in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn't have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I'm married to a family that - you know, not a lot of male energy going on.

"It's beautiful, though, but there's times where, you know, there's something about-- you know, I love Hillary [Clinton]. I love everyone, right? But the campaign 'I'm with her' just didn't make me feel, as a guy, that didn't get to my dad all the time - like a guy that could play catch with his son."

Kim Kardashian West's fears for Kanye

Kim Kardashian West is worried about her husband Kanye West after his recent outburst in the Oval Office.

Kanye, 41, was widely slammed for his bizarre outbursts during a rambling meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office earlier this week and Kim, 37, is becoming increasingly upset about her husband.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation. She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn't well.

"It's stressful for her. She knows he isn't healthy right now, but it's impossible to get across to him. All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon."

Kim's famous family is also worried about the rapper.

The insider said: "Kim's family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn't, so it won't happen. The entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won't help. They're trying to help him get things where they should be, and it's going to be that much harder now.

"No one close to him can tell him that he's sounding unhinged, because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn't think so."

Meanwhile, Kanye told Trump during his meeting that he doesn't think he has bipolar disorder and believes he was just battling with "sleep deprivation".

He said: "What I think is we don't need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain. I wasn't actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn't even remember my son's name."

Photo: AFP

Kanye - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with his wife Kim - had previously been open about his bipolar disorder.

He explained: "I think it's important for us to have open conversations about mental health - especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking a medication. I think it's good that when I had my first complete blackout at age five, my mom didn't fully medicate me. Because I might have never been 'Ye'. And there's times where at least I'm happy that I know [I'm bipolar.]"

Kim West has 'exciting' things to discuss with President Trump

Kim Kardashian West says that Kanye West will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next week to discuss some "exciting things" the pair "have been planning".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is proud to be able to say that her husband of four years is going to the White House next week to talk with the president and she has been giving him advice on how to best get his point across.

Speaking to TV show 'Extra' at the Tiffany & Co. launch of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book collection in New York City, Kim said: "I try to (give Kanye advice), I will try to help him communicate. I always say he isn't the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish ... and I can't wait to see that happen."

Teasing the topic of conversation, the curvaceous beauty spilled the pair will be discussing the "city of Chicago and some exciting things that I feel like they have been planning, and I really hope the president listens".

Kim has previously met with President Trump and convinced him to pardon 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson - who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence, in which her only role was answering phones. She had served 22 years behind bars.

Photo: Bang/Instagram

Speaking about her achievement, she said: "That was a really good feeling. I always say no matter what your views are, it's not about the politics, it's about the people."

Kylie Jenner 'is trying for another baby'

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is reportedly trying for another baby.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul - who has an eight-month-old daughter called Stormi with Travis Scott - is already trying for a second baby with her boyfriend.

A source told Us Weekly: "They're actively trying for another."

Kylie and Travis, 26, have been dating since 2017, but the reality TV star recently insisted she's "definitely not ready" for another baby.

Speaking in a Snapchat Q & A with her best friend Jordyn Woods, she said: "I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second. When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Despite this, Kylie was happy to admit that she'd love to have another daughter with Travis.

Discussing potential baby names, she explained: "I haven't found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a feminine name."

Photo: Bang/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie revealed recently that she loves seeing Travis and Stormi interacting with each other.

She said: "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't see me, but it's cool."

Kylie also claimed that becoming a mother had helped her to love herself more than ever.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star explained: "I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me.

"Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears."

Khloe Kardashian 'is holding off moving to Cleveland'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly "holding off" on moving to Cleveland to be with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player have been dating since 2016 and have five-month-old daughter True together, yet Khloe is still not ready to make the full-time switch from Los Angeles to Cleveland.

A source explained: "She isn't ready to leave her family just yet. True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The insider explained that it's recently been hard for Khloe to relive the drama surrounding Tristan through 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in the days prior to her giving birth.

The reality show has aired the allegations that the 27-year-old star cheated on Khloe with multiple women shortly before the arrival of their daughter.

The source added: "As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again.

"Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed Khloe "still struggles" with the cheating allegations.

It was claimed that the incident has eroded the reality star's trust in Tristan.

A source said: "Khloe has seemed emotional. Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with.

"She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it. It's of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes.

"She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn't sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now."