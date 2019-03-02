KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian won't diss Tristan Thompson publicly

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian says she won't publicly diss her ex-partner Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says she is handling her recent fall out with her former partner away from the spotlight for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

She wrote on Twitter: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter.

Jordyn Woods Photos: Bang

"He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)"

Khloe's comments came after Jordyn Woods, who was seen kissing Tristan during a party a couple of weeks ago, spoke up about the incident during an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.

Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - said she wishes she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning" and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

Photo: Instagram

She shared: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

But Khloe was unimpressed with Jordyn's comments and took to social media to hit out at the 21-year-old model for "lying" and "trying to save" her own reputation.

She wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"