KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby due in May

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's fourth child - and second child via surrogate mother - is reportedly due in May.

The couple - who already have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 11 months, together - are reportedly expecting their second child via surrogate mother after welcoming Chicago in the same way, and it's now been claimed the surrogate is "well into the pregnancy", and expected to give birth in May.

A source said: "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have "just recently" started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

Another source told E! News: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

Photos: Instagram

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Kim and Kanye have reportedly decided to use a different surrogate than the one they used to carry Chicago, as the original surrogate got pregnant on her own and Kim met with a new one over the summer.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim. She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids. Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through. Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

Kim and Kanye - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - were keen to have another child via a surrogate after having such a "positive" experience the first time but they were also open to other methods if necessary.

An insider said previously: "Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child.

"If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Photos: Instagram

Kim and Kanye have always been keen to add to their family but the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star played coy when she was asked about expanding her family last month.

She said: "Three is a lot, [but] you never know. My mom [Kris Jenner] kind of prepped me [for what having three kids was like], and it was crazy because when everyone found out that I was having a third, everyone had a crazy story ... like, 'Two was great, but three, you are outnumbered. You are exhausted'... Like, all of these nightmare stories. [Having a brother for Saint] would be nice. It really would, but I'm very full right now."

The celebrity couple turned to surrogacy after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was advised not to have anymore children for medical reasons - and the pair have supposedly used their remaining fertilised embryo to have a baby boy in May.

Speaking about surrogacy, Kim previously said: "I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.

"I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.'"

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life, insisting she now "doesn't give a f.. about anything" other than her family.

She said: "Being a mom just not makes you give a f... about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

"Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded."

Photos: Bang

Kim also believes that her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She reflected: "I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean, we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

"I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another."