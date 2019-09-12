KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West feels insecure 'all the time'

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West battles insecurities "all the time".

The 38-year-old reality star projects confidence, but has admitted she does suffer from body hang ups and insecurities, although she tries to use people's "unjustly critical" comments to her advantage as a form of "motivation".

Photo: Instagram

She said: "[I struggle with self-doubt] all the time. I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.

"A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, 'Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym.' "

Photo: Instagram

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is learning "to be easy" on herself, because she knows her critics will always find part of her look to pick at.

Photo: Instagram

She added: "You're never going to be perfect. I think life is about being happy and being confident."

Photo: Instagram

Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with her husband Kanye West - also praised her new shapewear line SKIMS for helping to boost her confidence.

Photo: Instagram

Speaking to People magazine, Kim - who launched SKIMS on Tuesday (10.09.19) - said: "I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape. "

Photo: Instagram

I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I've been designing shapewear for 15 years. I'm so proud of the line. I'm so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven't really been made before."

Kim Kardashian West leaked own baby news

Kim Kardashian West accidentally leaked the news she was expecting a fourth child when she was drunk.

The 38-year-old beauty rarely touches alcohol and admitted the fact she was so loose-lipped at her family's Christmas party last December that she let slip to "multiple people" she and husband Kanye West had a surrogate carrying another baby for them was one of the reasons why.

In a bonus clip from the last season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and Scott Disick: "I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don't remember who I told 'cause I was drunk."

Scott, 36, asked: "Multiple people? Are you upset?"

Kim laughed and replied: "No, 'cause I mean, it was my fault. That's why I don't drink."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star didn't let allowing her secret out to upset her because she and husband Kanye West were so "excited" about having a sibling for North, now six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 18 months.

She added: "I'm so excited."

But Kim admitted she was initially worried about being a family of four.



She said: "At first I was having so much anxiety, just because I'm going to be a mom of four."

Scott interrupted and joked: "Look at your mom, she's got 19 kids. She's not stressed."

Mother-of-six Kris quipped: "Yeah, I want to kill myself."

The family welcomed son Psalm into the world in May and Kim recently praised the tot as being her "best baby".

She wrote on Instagram last month: "My little man is the sweetest ever! He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

The reality star recently insisted she's not looking to have any more children because she can't "handle" more than four.

She said: "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with"

Photos: Gettyimages

Kim Kardashian West DMs her facialist

Kim Kardashian West always "personally DMs" her facialist Joanna Czech when she needs a treatment.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star knows she can always rely on the celebrity aesthetician - whose client list also includes A-listers including Bella Hadid, Busy Phillips, Kate Winslet and Uma Thurman - and so she always gets in touch with her on social media to find out when she is in town.

Photo: Bang

Joanna told Refinery29: "Kim personally gets me on DM and asks, 'Are you in New York?' I promise her that I'll always let her know when I'm in LA."

Meanwhile, Kim recently launched a "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection.

Photo: Instagram

The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the iconic decade, which have been previously worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a "nostalgic" make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.

Photo: Instagram

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

Photo: Instagram

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty"

Kylie Jenner's daughter says 'new word' every day

Kylie Jenner thinks her 18-month-old daughter Stormi is "so smart" because she says something new "every day."

Photo: Bang

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was shocked on Wednesday morning when her 18-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with her partner Travis Scott, came running in and said "trampoline" out of the blue.

Speaking to E! News, the 22-year-old make-up mogul said: "She says a new word every day. This morning it was trampoline. I'm like, 'How do you know how to say trampoline? You're one and a half.' She's so smart."

Kylie previously confessed her "life didn't start" until she gave birth to her daughter.

She said: "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

And the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves being a mother so much that she and Travis are reportedly trying for their second baby and planning to get married.

A source said recently: "She's very happy with her life. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage."

The couple started dating 2017 and just months later fell pregnant with Stormi.

Photos: Instagram

However, Kylie refused to confirm she was expecting and waited until her little bundle of joy had been born before she made any announcement.

Kris Jenner has an earthquake bunker

Kris Jenner is fully prepared for an earthquake, and has all the supplies her family needs hidden away in a secret bunker.

The 63-year-old Kardashian family matriarch has said she's "the most earthquake-ready person" she knows, as she has a "bunker" set out with all the supplies her family could ever need, just in case her hometown of Los Angeles is ever threatened by a natural disaster.

She said: "I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water. I practically have a bunker."

And if an earthquake does strike, Kris says she wants to be remembered for her dedication to being the "best mum" she can be to her brood - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

When asked what she wants the world to know about her, she said: "That I want to be the best mum that I can be. That I try really hard every day to be a really good mummy."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also said that whilst she doesn't believe perfection exists "in everything", she does always strive "to be perfect" in everything she does.

She said: "I try to achieve and be the best that I can be in just about everything I do, which is a curse. Perfection doesn't exist in everything, but it might exist in an artist's mind or a mother's mind when speaking about her kids and things like that. I think generally I try to be perfect. I never quite get there, but it makes me happy to try. It's part of my DNA, I think."

Photos: Instagram/Bang

Alongside being a perfectionist, Kris insists she's a "very forgiving person", and doesn't believe in "trying to get back at somebody".

Kim Kardashian West was obsessed with fame

Kim Kardashian West has confessed she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame when she was younger but whilst she doesn't regret what she did in the past, her focus has shifted now.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits her one focus had always been money and fame but she insists that focus has "shifted" now.

Speaking in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West, she said: "Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted."

And the 38-year-old reality star - who has a whopping 146 million followers on Instagram and 61.7 million on Twitter - insists she doesn't "regret" anything from the past.

She added to the September issue of Vogue Arabia: "Even in my darkest of times I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

Kim is training to be a lawyer like her late father and had previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

Photos: Instagram

"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not."

Khloe Kardashian praises Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has praised her former husband Lamar Odom for his honesty about his addictions in his memoir 'Darkness to Light'.

The 39-year-old basketball player - who tied the knot with the reality TV star in 2009 - has previously dealt with drug and alcohol and a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in 2015 but Khloe is proud of him for being open about his troubles.

After Lamar wrote the memoir, 'Darkness to Light', about his issues, Khloe said: "A lot of this stuff wasn't my place to ever talk about, but it's definitely his place as this happened to him. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had. Like, the depths of it."

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she added: "It's not all great, but it's...you know, I appreciate the honesty in it. It's his truth. Like he's allowed to tell his version."

Khloe also revealed she was happy that Lamar admitted he loved filming their reality TV show 'Khloe and Lamar' and she explained it was all his idea.

She said: "I like that he says how much he loved filming. 'Cause all of that was true. He pushed and pushed and pushed. He's like, 'I loved it!' I was like, 'Oh good.' Just stay in your truth."

Khloe put the couple's divorce on hold to nurse Lamar back to health after his collapse in 2015 and he recently admitted he never properly thanked her for all she has done for him.

He said: "I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass...

"After I came out of the coma, I never had the opportunity. Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy, I messed up, Hopefully I can make it up...

"Thank you Khloe for everything you did to me, hopefully I'll have the opportunity to show you face to face."

Khloe Kardashian isn't rushing to date

Khloe Kardashian isn't "rushing to date anyone" following her split from Tristan Thompson six months ago.

The 35-year-old reality star broke up with her ex-boyfriend - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - six months ago after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

And although Khloe has now been single for half a year, sources say she's happy by herself for the time being.

One insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Khloé is really focusing on herself right now and is still not rushing to date anyone. [The] situation really hurt her, [and] it's been difficult for her to completely get past it."

The source's comments come after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently said she has spent the last few weeks looking after her own health and wellbeing, being inside and out.

She shared a photo of herself in her swimwear on the beach on Instagram and wrote: "This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused, #advanced and #strength (sic)"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously spoke about dating when she said she doesn't "need a man to feel solid".

She said: "I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family ... No [dating] yet and I'm so good! I feel really happy and I'm spending so much time with my family. We're working so much, but I like that I'm taking time for myself, and I think that I'm really good at being single! I enjoy it ... Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

Kim Kardashian West would 'do anything' for Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian West would "do anything" for her pal Paris Hilton, as she credits the heiress with "giving [her] a career".

The 38-year-old reality star recently appeared in Paris' music video for her single 'Best Friend's A**', and in a new teaser clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim has said she was happy to take part in the video because she credits Paris with "giving [her] a career".

Speaking in the clip to her sister Khloe, she said: "I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs. I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career. And I like totally acknowledge that."

Kim began her career with cameo appearances in Paris' reality show 'The Simple Life' when she worked as the heiress' assistant and stylist.

Also in the teaser, 35-year-old Khloe praises her older sister - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and three-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West - for being so humble about her beginnings.

Khloe - who is mother to 16-month-old True - said: "A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn't say like 'I got my career because of Paris,' and they wouldn't say 'I'm gonna do you a favour.' They'd be like, 'Haha b***h look who's poppin now,' where you're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy."

And Kim then replied: "I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is set to premiere its 17th season on September 8.

Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her passion

Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her "thing" when she and her sisters started going their own ways with their business ventures.

Photo: Bang

The 40-year-old reality star used to do everything with her two sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, including running a line of clothing stores named Dash, which they closed in 2018.

But when the sisters decided to split off to explore new projects on their own - with Kim, 38, setting up her KKW Beauty line, and 35-year-old Khloe working on her Good American denim brand - Kourtney found it hard to find something she was interested in.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who now runs her own lifestyle brand named Poosh - said: "We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?' Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me - and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me - then it became fulfilling."

Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - set up Poosh earlier this year, and now says it's "one of the most fulfilling things" she's ever done.

Photos: Instagram

She added to Glamour magazine: "My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn't feel like work. I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I've done.

"I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation - where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about ... I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

Kim Kardashian West unveils 90s make-up line

Kim Kardashian West has announced that she is releasing at "90s inspired" KKW Beauty collection.

Photo: Bang

The 38-year-old reality TV star is often pictured re-wearing couture looks from the iconic decade, which have been previously worn by supermodels Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk, and now the striking brunette has unveiled a "nostalgic" make-up range that pays homage to her favourite fashion era.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!

"I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners.

"Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can't wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty (sic)"

Showing off the colour swatches on Twitter, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star announced three new matte nude hues, available in 90s chic, 90s glam and 90s style.

She captioned the photo: "My new matte formula lipstick is soooooo good!!! (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

And Kim particularly loves the new cosmetic range because it reminds her of the make-up she would wear when she was growing up.

She added: "I used to wear this burgundy lip all the time in high school! These are the new matte lipsticks and liners for the matte cocoa collection (sic)"

Kanye West may have to tear down prototype homes

Kanye West may be forced to tear down the futuristic homes he is having built in Calabasas, as he doesn't have the correct planning permission.

Photo: Bang

The 'Bound 2' rapper was reported last week to have started work on four dome-like structures, which are being built on 300 acres of land he owns in Calabasas, and serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.

But according to TMZ, the structures may not last for much longer, as several neighbours have reportedly complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

And after inspectors came out to the plot of land to view the construction work, they have allegedly determined the project violates building codes.

Kanye is believed to have until September 15 to get his property permits in order, or else the buildings must be torn down.

Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.

But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.

Photos: Instagram

A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they're merely prototypes, but says the rapper's team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.

An insider said the construction is in the "early state" and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses "from every period of man's existence on earth".

Kylie Jenner rents $250m yacht for birthday

Kylie Jenner has rented a $250 million yacht for her 22nd birthday celebrations.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.

TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping $1 million per week to rent.

Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she "appreciates" her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.

Photos: Instagram

An insider said: "Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends ... Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond ... Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia. She thinks it's great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago."

Kylie Jenner was bugged by Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner decided to unfollow Jordyn Woods on Instagram because she was "bugging" her by appearing on her newsfeed.

Photo: Bang

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fell out with the model after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and now Kylie has made the ultimate modern day diss by deleting her off the social media app.

A source told People magazine: "Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in an annoying situation, where she shouldn't be. It was starting to bug Kylie. They have obviously not had a good friendship for months, but it seems Kylie never wanted to rush it and completely break away from Jordyn. Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie. Kylie is just over it."

The news will come as a surprise to Jordyn as she is hopeful her and Kylie can "come back together one day".

She said: "I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Jordyn confessed she didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman and considered isolating herself until it was all over.

She explained: "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

Photos: Instagram

"I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Tristan Thompson defends Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has defended his ex Khloe Kardashian from a "backlash" following claims he was still with ex Jordan Craig when he met her, and he has insisted the pair have been "nothing but great mothers to my kids".

Photo: Bang

The pro basketball player says the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who he shares 15-month-old daughter True with - doesn't deserve any negative comments for his "wrongdoings", and praised her and his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he has two-year-old son Prince, for being "great mothers".

He wrote on Twitter: "when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. (sic)"

It has been speculated that Tristan was still romantically involved with Jordan when he hooked up with Khloe.

Tristan also insisted he has been training for the new NBA season with Cleveland Cavaliers and has not been on holiday, following recent speculation he, Jordan and Prince went on a jaunt to Jamaica.

He tweeted: "I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false. (sic)"

Khloe recently insisted Tristan told her his relationship with Jordan was "over long before we met".

She wrote: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".

Khloe and Tristan recently split after her pal Jordyn Woods was spotted smooching the sportsman on a night out.

Photos: Instagram

The Boohoo model has since said: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Following the incident, Jordyn moved out of the home she shared with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner, and Khloe and Tristan split.