KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West nearly missed Andrea Bocelli's wedding performance

Kim Kardashian West has confessed she nearly missed Andrea Bocelli singing at her wedding when she tied the knot five years ago.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star tied the knot with her husband Kanye West five years ago, and to mark their anniversary, she has shared some new photos of the big day - and admitted she nearly missed the classical singer because she was really late for the big day.

She wrote on Instagram: "This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories. (sic)"

Kim and Kanye have gone from strength to strength in the years since and a source recently revealed they have "slowed down" to spend time with their new son Psalm.

A source said of the loved up couple - who also have children North, five, Saint, three, and 16-month-old Chicago: "Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He's such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it's been an easy addition to the family... Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm ... The kids instantly fell in love with him. North will always be the one in charge, but she loves her little brother."

Kendall Jenner wants Kourtney Kardashian to move out

Kendall Jenner would like her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian to move out of her home after she let her stay with her when the wildfires ripped through Los Angeles last year.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star let her older sibling stay at her mansion after she was forced to evacuate her house when the wildfires ripped through Los Angeles last year, but she has admitted she's getting sick of the "daily slumber parties" now and wants the 40-year-old beauty to get out from under her feet.

Speaking on the forthcoming episode of the family's E! reality TV show, the 23-year-old model told her mother Kris Jenner: "I'm a little annoyed about something."

Kendall went on to say that she's struggling sharing the master bed with Kourtney and her three children; Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

She added: "She's overstaying her welcome a bit."

To which Kris, 63, replied: "Oh boy.

"You just have to say, 'Kourtney, I love you. But I need you to move back home.' "

But the catwalk star doesn't want to say anything in case it leads to an argument.

Kendall told the cameras: "I hate confrontation, I really do.

"So, asking for her to leave makes me nervous. But I'm getting to the point where I have to have a conversation with her."

More than 265,000 people were evacuated in November when the Woolsey Fire started burning in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties but, this week, the evacuation mandate was lifted, meaning Kourtney and her kids are allowed to return home now.

Speaking at the time, Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian West said: "To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders who have worked tirelessly, we really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you. It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu."

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both taking dating break

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are both taking a break from dating, after going through splits in the past year.

The reality star sisters recently enjoyed a getaway to Turks and Caicos together along with their close friends, and sources have now said the trip was a "much-needed girls trip" for the pair, who have both sworn off dating for a little while after going through break-ups in the past year.

Kourtney, 40, split from Younes Bendjima last year and has been romantically linked to several people since, whilst Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter True - earlier this year when he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars' break from their love lives come after Khloe, 34, recently admitted she wasn't on any dating websites or apps at the moment, because her main focus in life in her young daughter.

She said: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

"I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

"I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to."

Khloe Kardashian has realised her 'value and worth'

Khloe Kardashian "finally realised" her own "value and worth" when she broke up with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star split with the NBA player - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods, who is best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has seemingly insisted that walking away from Tristan wasn't a sign of "weakness", and instead just showed that she realised her own worth.

Khloe posted a quote on her Instagram Story on Monday that read: "Sometimes walking away has nothing to do with weakness, and everything to do with strength. We walk away not because we want others to realize our value and worth, but because we finally realize our own. (sic)"

Her post comes after she recently insisted she doesn't care about dating right now, and doesn't feel "a sense of urgency" to put herself out there again.

Asked if she'd put herself on any dating websites or apps, she said: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

"I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

"I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to."

Khloe said her split with Tristan is still "raw", but is remaining positive for the sake of her daughter.

She added: "She feels energy. I do everything in my power to not put any, sort of, heavy energy around her."

Kim Kardashian West names son Psalm West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have named their newborn son Psalm West, the reality star has revealed on social media.

The couple welcomed their fourth child into the world last week when he was born via a surrogate mother, and on Friday, 38-year-old Kim revealed the unique moniker they have chosen to bestow on the new arrival.

Posting a picture of a text message she was sent by 41-year-old Kanye which included a picture of their son asleep, Kim - who is also mother to North, five, and Saint, three, whom she carried naturally, and 16-month-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate - simply wrote: "Psalm West"

In the text message Kanye had sent her, he wished her a "beautiful" Mother's Day - which was celebrated in America on Sunday - and said they were "blessed beyond measure" to have welcomed Psalm into the world.

He wrote: "Beautiful Mother's Day

"With the arrival of our fourth child

"We are blessed beyond measure

"We have everything we need"

Psalm's name comes from the religious Book of Psalms, which is a book in the Christian Old Testament, as well as being the third section of the Hebrew Bible.

For the couple, the name was likely influenced by their shared Christian faith, with 'Heartless' rapper Kanye even hosting a weekly Sunday Service event which boasts a "Christian vibe".

Kim recently explained that Kanye's services is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than "preaching" about religion.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: "It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."

Blac Chyna: I was the last to know about Tyga and Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna claims she didn't know her ex-partner Tyga was dating Kylie Jenner - whom he later split with in 2017 - until pictures of them surfaced.

The 31-year-old model has six-year-old son King Cairo with the 'Rack City' rapper, and has claimed she was the last person to find out he had moved on from her to start dating Kylie, whom he was in a relationship with from early 2015 until April 2017.

Chyna says she didn't know about Tyga's romance until she "got thrown out" of the house she shared with him at the time, and said the now-ex couple were "already everywhere publicly" by the time she found out.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', she said: "With relationships, sometimes things don't work out. Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that's kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn't right. Even not publicly it wasn't right."

Chyna had been friends with Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian West before Tyga began dating the 21-year-old beauty mogul - who is now in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she has 15-month-old daughter Stormi - but claims the family "threw [her] under the bus" when the relationship began.

She added: "Tyga started dating Kylie. After that happened, that's when, of course, the family kind of like, 'All right, well bye, girl' and threw me underneath the bus."

In 2016, Chyna began dating Kylie's half-brother Rob Kardashian - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Dream - but insists she wasn't trying to "get back" at the Kardashian family with the romance.

Asked by show host Wendy Williams if she'd used Rob to get back at Kylie and Tyga, Chyna - who split with Rob in February 2017 - said: "No, it didn't happen that way. Definitely didn't happen that way. After all that stuff, the turmoil and whatnot, Robert was hitting me up on Instagram all the time and I thought it was a setup. Like, they're trying to set me up to go with the brother, I'm not falling for that. So then on New Year's Eve, I was in Little Rock, Arkansas, and I was like 'You know what, I'm here by myself, let me just call this boy.' Because he was like ... on my mind."

Kylie Jenner offering fan chance to win YSL bags

Kylie Jenner is offering one of her 135 million Instagram followers the chance to win nine Yves Saint Laurent handbags and $20,000 cash.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul has teamed up with Scott Disick - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with his ex, Kylie's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian - and the luxury French fashion house to offer a lucky fan the chance to win all of the bags pictured in her post on Instagram and $20,000 cash.

Announcing the competition on the photo sharing platform with a picture of herself sat with the luxury bags, Kylie captioned the post: "I am excited to announce that ONE of my amazing followers will have the chance to win ALL 9 LUXURY BAGS in this picture + $20,000 USD CASH! For real! #ad (sic)"

To be entered in the giveaway, fans must follow everyone who Scott (@letthelordbewithyou) is following on Instagram and then tell Kylie via Instagram who they would share the prize with or if they would keep it all to themselves.

Detailing the rules, Kylie's post read: "TO ENTER, IT'S SIMPLE > 1. Go to @letthelordbewithyou NOW > You must FOLLOW everyone he is following (it takes only 90 seconds to enter). 2. Come back here & tell me who'd you share the prize with OR would you keep it all for yourself? You MUST ENTER VIA @letthelordbewithyou (tagging here on my page does not count as your entry) ...

"This sweepstakes will ONLY be live on my page for 48 hours and this contest will end on Wednesday May 15th at 7:00pm PST so make sure you enter NOW! The one winner will be announced at

"www.curatedbusinesses.com website on Monday May 20th at 7pm PST. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. PERMIT NUMBER LTPS/19/34459 (sic)"

Scott also shared Kylie's competition post on his own Instagram page with his 21.7 million followers.

Khloe Kardashian had 'wind knocked out' of her during Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian had the "wind knocked out" of her when she discovered Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful.

The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated when her then-boyfriend was seen getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True, now 13 months, and although they worked through their differences, he later allegedly locked lips with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, which ended their relationship.

Now, in a preview clip for the upcoming series of her 'Revenge Body' show, she briefly explained her feelings on the subject when talking to two contestants who had both had relationships ruined by cheating.

One contestant told Khloe: "After I was injured, I had to have several surgeries and spend some time in hospital. During that hard time, my fiancé at the time ... or my ex-friend.

"When the truth came out it was crushing. I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me."

And Khloe replied: "Well, f**k them. Who needs them?"

Later in the teaser, Khloe is speaking to another contestant whose broken engagement stemmed from their partner being unfaithful.

She told them: "The wind is knocked out of you."

Meanwhile, Khloe's sister Kourtney recently insisted the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is in a "really good place" since splitting from the NBA star earlier this year.

Kourtney, 40, said: "She's very strong and I just feel like she's in a really good place. I think she's just, 'This is what's happening right now.' I think she's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realise how important family is.

"That's the best she can do. And she's the best mother to her daughter, and that's where all her energy is going."

Kim Kardashian West's newborn son looks 'just like' his big sister

Kim Kardashian West's newborn son "looks just like" his big sister Chicago, who was born just over a year ago.

The 38-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together, and second born via surrogate mother, on Friday, and Kim has now said the tot bears an uncanny resemblance to his big sister Chicago, who was the couple's third child, and first child born via surrogate when she was welcomed into the world in January 2018.

Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, whom she carried and gave birth to naturally - wrote on Twitter: "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was advised against getting pregnant for a third time because she'd suffered complications with both her previous pregnancies, and so has hired gestational carriers to carry both Chicago and her newborn son.

Kim announced the birth of her fourth child - whose name is not yet known - earlier on Friday, and said the tot was "perfect".

She tweeted: "He's here and he's perfect!"

The tot's birth comes after Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (09.05.19) that Kim's surrogate had gone into labour.

Appearing on the show alongside her mother Kris Jenner - who was unaware of the impending birth - Kourtney said: "So, my mom doesn't even know this - but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So she's at the hospital."

A delighted Kris screamed: "No! What are we doing sitting here? Come on, Ellen. Fire up the car."

Photos: Instagram

Show host Ellen then added: "So, we had to keep it quiet, but yes, that's why she's not here. Because the surrogate went into labour so she's there."

And Kourtney said: "Nobody knows, so everyone in the audience, don't tell."

Kim Kardashian West could only 'half-sit' in Met dress

Kim Kardashian West couldn't sit down in her Met Gala 2019 dress and ad to stand in the back of a van to get to the red carpet.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had been following a strict diet and exercise regime in the run up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday night so that her body looked jaw dropping in Thierry Mugler's skin-tight beaded silicone dress on the red carpet last night.

However Kim - who achieved her extra-clinched waist with a custom corset and thigh-length Spanx by French corsetiere, Mr. Pearl - revealed that she would not be at the table "for dinner" because her uber-tight silhouette would only allow her to "half sit", and she would be transported to the prestigious event in a sprinter van with a pole installed for her to hold on too.

Addressing Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour, Kim said: "OK, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.

"I'm riding [ to the Met] in a sprinter van on the way there with a pole, so I can hold on to the pole."

And Kim recalled that before she made her Met Gala debut in 2013 alongside her husband Kanye West, she would often look at pictures of the extravagant outfits and "dream" that she would one day be able to attend the prestigious event.

In a behind-the-scenes video for the US Vogue website, she said: "I used to dream about this night, I used to sit home in bed, looking at all of the pictures of everyone and dreaming of one day that I could ever attend a Met ball, and never even really believing that that would ever happen.

"So to be the cover girl going to the Met in Mugler is honestly the biggest dream come true and I'm honestly so humbled by the idea that this is my life."

The 38-year-old businesswoman also revealed that she always gets "anxiety" before hitting the Met's special pink carpet, and admitted that she said a "prayer" before starting her beauty regime for the event, which was led by her long-time make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

She added: "We all held hands, we did a little circle prayer Mario said the prayer, they knew I was having a bit of anxiety. I don't know why this is probably as nerve racking as my wedding, I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so. I got three facials in a week and a half, I got a spray tan, I got a Korean spa scrub, literally every single day, any beauty treatment you can think of, I did it."

Kim Kardashian West wants to give up reality TV in 10 years

Reality star and social media queen Kim Kardashian West has revealed she wants to "give up being Kim K" in 10 years and focus on prison reform.

The reality star and social media queen has revealed her plans to complete a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm - which she started last year - and switch her career to focus on prison reform.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she said: "It's kind of crazy because I'm learning it all as I go. I spend more time on this than I do anything else.

"It's insane but it's so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing."

Kim - who successfully petitioned for President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson - has been inspired by her late father Robert Kardashian's defence of O.J. Simpson in 1994.

She added: "I remember in the OJ case, I would go be going through it and Kourtney would yell at me: 'Stop going through all of dad's stuff!'

"She was so upset, but I think he would be really proud of me. My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people."

And the 38-year-old star admitted she would be proud to have his plaque sitting next to her own on her desk.

She said: "It would be really interesting and fun to have his Robert Kardashian plaque that I saw on his desk every day growing up and to have mine right next to it."

Meanwhile, Kim acknowledged it will take a lot of hard work as she tries to balance her career goals with her family life.

She explained: "I'm not afraid to work hard. It's going to be really hard but it's also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused."

Paris Hilton recruits Kim Kardashian West for 'secret project'

Paris Hilton has recruited Kim Kardashian West to join her for a "secret project" - filming a music video for her new song.

The duo met up together to film scenes for a new music video for Paris' new song 'Best Friend's A**' with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

Taking to Instagram, Paris captioned a video of the pair: "#SecretProject with @KimKardashian ...

Paris and Kim have been friends for a long time, with the latter acting as Paris' stylist at one point.

Speaking about their bond and asked if she looks back at the days when they were close friends fondly, Paris said: "Yeah, we had so much fun. She's a great wing woman, someone to hang out with, fun to be around, beautiful."

The blonde beauty also slammed claims she helped to boost Kim's career and insists her former best pal is "killing it".

She shared: "I'm happy for her. We had so much fun travelling the world, and I have so many fun memories and I'm just so proud of the woman she has become today.

"Some people do say that [I helped her], but that's not something I've ever said. She's just killing it and she's so happy, so I'm happy for her."

Paris Hilton believes that she and Kim share the same work ethic and that's why they've both been successful.

She said: "Kim Kardashian always had a great work ethic like me. I'm very determined in life. Being successful really fulfils me. I work hard. I'm a good person with a good heart. That's why I've been in this business for so long, and that's why my product lines do so well."