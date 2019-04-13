KUWTK: Kris Jenner's kids charge 6 figures for brand deals

By Bang

Kris Jenner's daughters charge a "six figure" sum for sponsored social media posts, although they charge more if the product is "pharmaceutical".

The 63-year-old Kardashian matriarch has daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and has said each of the reality stars will charge a whopping sum in exchange for posting a picture on their Instagram account which promotes a certain product.

Although she wouldn't state exactly how much each star charges, she insisted the sums are "definitely six figures".

She added: "My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media. So they're - they have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook, a fee for - you know - they have a fee schedule."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also revealed the likes of Kim and Kylie can charge more for their promoted posts, and each of her daughters hike the price up if the product in question is "pharmaceutical".

Speaking in an upcoming interview for 'CBS Sunday Morning' - which will air this Sunday - Kris added: "Sometimes, If it's Kim, or if it's Kylie, it depends on what it really is. [If it's] a pharmaceutical product, if it's something that you're going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body, [the price goes up]."

Kris' comments come after Kim stated last month that she only accepts endorsements for products she actually uses.

She said: "If there is work that is really easy that doesn't take away from our kids, that's like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You're going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it's worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you're okay with that."

But the family have received backlash for their brand deals in the past, with Jameela Jamil recently dubbing them a "terrible and toxic influence on young girls" for promoting products such as appetite suppressing lollipops, meal replacement shakes, and detox teas.

Perfect sleeper Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West's favourite place is her bed and she always "sleeps perfectly".



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 15 months, with husband Kanye West and is expecting their fourth child via a surrogate - admitted her bed is her favourite place to be but her spouse is "crazy" when he's asleep.

She said: "My husband sleeps crazy, sheets all over the place. I sleep perfectly. It's my favourite thing to do: get in bed."

The 38-year-old beauty also loves getting behind the wheel of her car.

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I do. I love it. I'm a good driver--a safe driver."

Kim doesn't care that people may perceive her to be shallow or not very bright because she knows she has it in her to change people's minds.

She said: "I don't pay attention to that anymore.

"I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what's important to me after they've met me."

In the interview, the brunette beauty revealed she is studying to be a lawyer and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, thinks she has what it takes because she's very persuasive, particularly when it comes to dealing with their mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

She said: "It's because she seems to have all the answers or something. Like she just kind of knows.

"Khloé and I can be a little argumentative with my mom. But Kim knows what she needs to say so that my mother can hear it and she can get her point across."

Kim Kardashian West: Kanye's political views gave me anxiety

Kim Kardashian West suffered from "anxiety" during her husband Kanye West's political controversy, when he publicly tweeted his support for Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old rapper caused a stir online when he publicly tweeted his support for controversial US president Donald Trump, and Kim - with whom he has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way - has admitted his views caused "such an issue" in their relationship, because she "used to care so much" about how people online saw her spouse.

She said: "He doesn't represent either side. But he doesn't want to be told what he should be. It can be confusing. I get it ... I can be sitting there crying: 'OH, MY GOD! TAKE OFF THE RED HAT!' Because he really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart. I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety."

And it isn't just Kanye's views that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has "stopped caring" about, as she also says she no longer "pays attention" when critics make false accusations about her.

Speaking to Vogue's May 2019 issue, she added: "I don't pay attention to that anymore. I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what's important to me after they've met me."

Meanwhile, Kim was recently reported to be finding it "difficult to prepare mentally" for the arrival of her fourth child, who is being born via a surrogate mother, just as her third tot Chicago was last year.

An insider said: "[Kim] feels unprepared, [but] as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it's difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby.

"Kim and Kanye are both very excited. Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them."

Kendall Jenner has 'several' fashion regrets

Kendall Jenner's "biggest fashion regret" is "wedge sneakers" but she also admitted that she had "several" fashion faux-pas's when she was "younger".

The 23-year-old model has fallen victim to "several" fashion faux-pas when she was younger because she was more experimental with her wardrobe and "didn't know what was happening".

She told Vogue Australia: "Biggest fashion regret? I mean I have several from when I was younger and just did not know what was happening and what I was doing. [There's] nothing that I can pinpoint but there are definitely a couple!

"I hate saying never but maybe wedge sneakers - I feel like I'm kind of over the wedge sneaker."

The brunette beauty previously admitted that she tries to dedicate a lot of her time to "self-care" and puts her "mental and physical health" first because it is of the upmost importance.

She said: "Self-care is a huge thing for me. I've really dedicated a lot of time to it in the last two years. A couple of years ago, I was working a lot -- probably more than I should have, to be honest. It was really starting to mess with my mental and my physical health, and I came to the point where I was like, what am I supposed to do?

"I kept hearing about meditating and was skeptical about it, but decided [to] just do it. So I sat down for four days with a teacher and learned TM (Transcendental Meditation) and really dove into it, and I started to see such a difference in my mental health."

And the brunette beauty explained that she has "fallen victim" to social media and compared herself to other "beautiful women" online.

She added: "I think that [self-care] ties into our day and age and social media. We can't say that we all haven't fallen victim to seeing other beautiful women online and seeing this perfect picture that everyone creates, because you do create it, by the way."

Kim Kardashian West plans CBD-themed baby shower

Kim Kardashian West is “high key freaking out” about the arrival of her fourth child and wants nothing more than to Zen out at her baby shower.

Hence, her planned CBD-themed bash, the reality star and makeup mogul told E! News.

There will be massages and a tea ceremony with crystals, she said while promoting her new line of sunglasses.

The baby, the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, is due soon. It’s her second by surrogacy.

Kardashian West said she’s done with traditional baby games and showers after three but thinks her kids will benefit from a party ahead of the birth to help them celebrate the surrogacy situation.

That’s what happened with her oldest two when Chicago, her third and first by surrogate was on the way.

And the latest party theme? Well, CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant. It’s known for promoting relaxation and has been embraced in health and beauty products, along with just about every other aspect of life.

To further enhance the relaxation idea: “We’re going to have a drink at this baby shower. We’re not pregnant,” Kardashian West said.

“This is the massages for all, just like meditation calm before the storm baby shower.”

Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to date again

Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to date again after her painful split from Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was left devastated when her partner Tristan Thompson - who is the father of her daughter True - allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods recently and Khloe has decided to take time to enjoy being single rather than rush into another relationship.

A source told ET: "Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn't allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.

"Khloe is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she thinks she needs to start dating "accountants" rather than basketball players.

After NBA star Tristan allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and her former husband Lamar Odom cheated on her with multiple women, Khloe agrees with her grandmother that she needs to find love away from the basketball court.

Appearing with her sisters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked her: "I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with. Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"

Khloe replied: "I don't know. I like what I like. What can I say?

"But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that."

The 'Revenge Body' host insisted she is genuinely a fan of the sport.

Asked if she actually likes basketball, she replied: "I actually do. I don't play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all."

Kanye West unimpressed by kids' prank

Kanye West didn't see the funny side when his children played an April Fool's joke and claimed their mother was dead.

The 'Stronger' rapper was left unimpressed by five-year-old North's "ridiculous" April Fool's joke, which saw her enlist the help of her three-year-old brother Saint to cover the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in ketchup like a "bad scary movie".

Kim - who insisted she didn't realise what her daughter was planning - said: "[North and Saint] are starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes.

"She roped him into an April Fool's prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie.

"Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No.

"She taught Saint how to fake-cry - she showed him how to do it! - and then she told him to scream 'Mommy's dead!'

"Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.' "

While the 38-year-old beauty agreed with her husband, she was also "impressed" by the team work employed by the pair, who also have a 14-month-old sister, Chicago.

She added in an interview with America's Elle magazine: "I completely understand and I agree. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team."

Kim - who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate - admitted she worried about her children not being as close as she is to her own siblings.

She said "I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are. And I want them to be, too!"

Kim Kardashian West on the importance of forgiveness

Kim Kardashian West has spoke out about the importance of "forgiveness" in the wake of the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was said to be fuming with Khloe's former partner when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods but it seems she is on the path of forgiving him now and she hopes he has learned a "lesson" from what happened.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good. It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."

Her comments come after it was previously claimed Kim was "so angry" for Khloe.

The insider shared: "Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She's livid. She's so angry, and she's 100 percent on Khloé's side. She's there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They've been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they're committed to supporting each other."

Kim treated Khloe to a vacation so she could process what happened.

The source added: "Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable."

Kim's husband Kanye West has also been very protective.

They explained: "Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it's fine by him. He wasn't close to them in the first place. He's protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate. He's 100 per cent on Khloé's side.

Kim Kardashian West 'freaking out' over fourth child

Kim Kardashian West is "freaking out" about having a fourth child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is set to welcome another baby into the world, via a surrogate, and Kim admits she is incredibly nervous about the prospect of adding to the family's brood.

Talking to sister Kylie Jenner about the news on the family's E! reality show, she said: "I'm low-key freaking out. I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take.'"

During the show, Kanye West - with whom Kim has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months - opens up for the first time on the reality programme in a confessional piece where he likened him and his family to animated superheroes 'The Incredibles'.

He said: "This is my first time doing this. I'm not actually attempting to do good, I just like, part of the reason why I even thought about or considering doing this recording like - what do you call it? this interview - is because of the movie 'The Incredibles'. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like 'The Incredibles' before we can finally fly."

Kim previously revealed she is feeling "calm" about her impending arrival, though she was initially "stressing" about welcoming another tot.

She said last month: "I was kind of stressing. My house is so full but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."

And sources previously claimed Kim and Kanye had always wanted a "big family" and are blessed to have an "incredible gift" on the way.

They said: "The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again. The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They've also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

Kris Humphries feared going out after Kim Kardashian West split

Kris Humphries "didn't want to leave" the house after splitting from Kim Kardashian West but insists their brief marriage was "100% real".

The basketball player got married to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in August 2011 but she filed for divorce just 72 years later and the sportsman admitted he was "naive" about the impact the high-profile relationship would have on his life, but insisted it was always "100% real".

In an essay for The Players' Tribune titled 'I Never Wanted to Be That Guy', he wrote: "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake."

The 34-year-old star admitted it "sucked" when his marriage broke down and he lived in fear of how he'd be treated if he went out in public, slumping into a "dark place".

He wrote: "When it was clear that it wasn't working ... what can I say? It sucked.

"It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that - with your friends, with your family.... But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal

"I'll be honest, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, especially in crowds. There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn't want to leave my home. You feel like ... I don't know ... the whole world hates you, but they don't even know why. They don't even know you at all. They just recognise your face, and they're on you."

And the former NBA star admitted he worried he would be "disrespecting the game of basketball" if he spoke out to defend himself.

He continued: "I didn't want to be Kris Humphries. It's the craziest feeling in the world, not wanting to be yourself. And I didn't even want to say anything to defend myself, because it felt like I couldn't win. You can't go up against the tabloids. You can't go up against that machine. There's no point. And even if I played that game, I felt like it would be disrespecting the game of basketball."

North West filming routine with Dance star JoJo Siwa

North West will be shooting a dance routine with her young hero.

Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest daughter will be appearing in an upcoming video with 15-year-old 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa after North's famous mum got in touch to set up the exciting project.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

JoJo told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It actually -Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it. So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it."

Photo: Getty

It will be a dream come true for North, five, and Kim has made no secret of how much her daughter loves the YouTube star.

Photo: Getty

In February, she tweeted that her daughter is "obsessed" with JoJo, and revealed how excited she was earlier in this month when the pair spoke to each other on FaceTime.

Photo: Getty

Kim wrote: "North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!! That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."

Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye - who also have three-year-old Saint and 14-month-old Chicago together - are said to be "really excited" for the birth of their fourth child.

The couple are said to be hard at work getting their home ready for their new arrival, which will be their second to be born via surrogate mother after Chicago.

A source previously said: "A source said: "Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It's a bright spot right now given everything else that's going on in the family. At this point they've been working on the baby's nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together."

Kanye West sells YEEZYs for mental health charity

Kanye West and his family set up a stall selling YEEZYs to raise funds for mental health care.

The 41-year-old rapper, his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children set up their own stall on Friday, where they sold limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 'Geode' to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Kim wrote on Twitter: "Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up YEEZY Lemonade Stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 "Geode".

"In the continued spirit of bringing people & families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect w communities throughout the country.

"Stand Locations: Indianapolis, IN; Missouri, TX; Waterloo, IA; Minneapolis, MN; Alton, IL; West Chester, OH; Belle Fourche, SD; Cedar Rapids, IA.

"All proceeds made via the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI www.nami.org ) the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness."

Kim also shared pictures of the family's YEEZY stand, showing them with their children and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kanye - who suffered a nervous breakdown in 2016 - has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and last year revealed that he has frequently experienced suicidal thoughts.

He shared: "I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options."

Kanye subsequently revealed the extent to which he's considered taking his own life.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the 'Famous' hitmaker explained: "I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through.

"But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening."