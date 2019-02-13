KUWTK: Penelope Disick has first haircut aged six

By Bang

Penelope Disick has had her first haircut in her life and now looks like a mini version of her aunt Khloe Kardashian.

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick - who has brothers Mason, nine, and Reign, four - finally got her locks snipped and styled on Monday.

Penelope's aunt Khloe Kardashian, 34, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with her niece to show off her new hairdo and one with Scott in the shot.

The 'Revenge Body' star quipped that she had copied her own hairstyle.

She captioned the snap: "So basically, P is obsessed with me (jk) lol how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!? (sic)"

Her mom Kourtney also posted pictures of her daughter's new hairdo and added to her own account: "First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years", along with the scissors emoji.

Scott, 34, is now dating Sofia Richie, and Kourtney, 39, recently admitted she has no interest in getting back together with her former beau as she recently said she would congratulate him if he were to pop the question to his girlfriend.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', a fan asked the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star what she would say to Scott if it emerged he had asked Sofia to marry him, to which she replied simply: "Congratulations!"

Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West added: "Yeah, we vacation together. It's all good!"

Kourtney and Scott recently went on holiday with their kids and 20-year-old Sofia, and Kourtney's sister Khloe praised the former couple for staying friendly exes and putting the kids first.

After a fan tweeted: "This is co-parenting done right!!," Khloe wrote: "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic)."

And the pair are are even said to be planning a special television show that focuses on their co-parenting.

A source said recently: "It could be the most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now ... Kris wouldn't not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings."

Kylie Jenner adopts puppy

Animal lover Kylie Jenner has adopted a puppy, a Chihuahua, Dachshund mix called Wesley.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with her partner Travis Scott - has another pet pooch living with her after she took in puppy Wesley.

In a post on her Instagram story, she can be heard saying: "You guys I adopted Wesley. They think he is a Chihuahua, Dachshund mix."

Kylie shared lots of videos of the pooch running around the house on her story, admitting: "Sorry I just can't get over him!"

The 21-year-old television personality is a big animal lover and has no less than seven dogs as well as other pets including a rabbit.

Last year, Kylie had an air-conditioned dog house built for her pooches.

Giving fans a quick look at the outside of her dog house, which has been decked and has a white picket fence, she said: "You guys, my doghouse is almost done! How cute!"

Kylie is known for giving her dogs the life of luxury as Norman and Bambi - which are Italian greyhounds - have their own bedrooms, complete with a plush bed and fancy fireplace, inside her lavish mansion in California.

Kylie famously refused to attend the American Music Awards at the end of 2016 because Bambi went into labour and she didn't want to miss the birth of her babies.

She tweeted at the time: "For those asking I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies (sic)"

Asked by one of her followers if she plans on keeping them, she wrote: "Yes I knew but I just wasn't planning on breeding my dogs. It only takes one time people lol ... Yes they r so cute this has been an amazing experience (sic)"

Kylie Jenner throws lavish party for daughter

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw a lavish 'Stormi World' themed party for their daughter on Saturday (09.02.19).

The couple celebrated little Stormi turning one with an intimate family get together on 1 February - the tot's actual birthday - but went all out for friends and relatives with a huge bash themed around the rapper's 'Astroworld' LP.

The entrance to the party mimicked the album cover, so guests walked in via the mouth of a giant inflatable Stormi, and they were also given 'Stormi World' balloons to walk around the grounds.

Carnival rides, a butterfly garden, giant inflatables and dancing pixies were there to entertain the guests, as well as singing and dancing that included 'Baby Shark'.

The group were served mini pizzas and french fries, which were placed in pink cartons with SW written on them in the signature Louise Vuitton 'LV' font.

Also on offer was a huge cake adorned with flowers and a mini carousel, and pretzels, which were hanging from strings on umbrellas being circulated around the outdoor venue.

And that's not all as there was even a 'Stormi's Gift Shop' merchandise stand for guests.

Kylie later shared a photo of herself and Stormi in front of neon lighting which read "Wish you were here" and insisted she "had" to throw the lavish bash.

She captioned the photo: "i had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld"

The Kylie Cosmetics guru admitted last week that bad weather had caused her to postpone plans for Stormi's party.

In a series clips on her Instagram story, she said: "Alright so, we were supposed to have Stormi's birthday party this weekend. It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore.

"It didn't end up raining, but better safe than sorry. We have all her cousins here and everybody who loves her. We're playing with farm animals."

Khloe Kardashian wants to be selfish

Khloe Kardashian has told her siblings she wants to be "selfish" and spend more time with her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star adores her little girl True so much and fumed at her sisters during a blazing row, where she insisted she'd happily be "selfish" to be with True.

In an argument with her siblings, as shown in a preview for the upcoming series of the E! reality show, she said: "I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter. I don't even have to be here."

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted her daughter has made her feel like she can "do anything".

She shared: "My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive ... it's just, it's beautiful."

The 34-year-old television personality admitted being a parent has given her a new perspective on life.

She added: "It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]. Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]. I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you. I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."

Kendall Jenner cried 'endlessly for days' over online trolls

Kendall Jenner admitted she's been affected in the past by cruel comments from trolls on social media, but pays no attention to them now.

The 23-year-old model has become "stronger" in recent years, but she has been affected in the past by cruel comments on social media and insisted the only way to deal with the remarks is to "not pay attention to it".

In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: "I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it.

"I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful.

"You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star went on to speak about the negative attention she received about her acne after attending the Golden Globe Awards in 2018

She said: "I mean, it's something that I look at myself in the mirror every day and see. Like, I don't want it there, but you have to deal with what you have right in front of you, and I had to deal with it, and it was probably a once in a lifetime thing for me to go to the Golden Globes.

"I don't know if I'll ever go again, 'cause that's not usually my event to go to, you know? And so I went and I was super excited about it, and I'm not gonna let something so little (and big) as acne stop me.

"I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I'm like, 'I know I have a zit. I know I'm breaking out. You guys don't have to keep pointing it out'. I obviously see that, but let me live."

Kanye West pulls out of condo purchase

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have pulled out of their purchase of a $14 million holiday home because of privacy concerns.

The couple - who have children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 12 months, and are expecting their fourth via a surrogate - had been planning to buy a luxury condo in Miami Beach but have now decided to look elsewhere due to privacy concerns.

According to TMZ, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her 41-year-old spouse are now looking into property in the Bahamas or other tropical destinations that their whole family will be able to enjoy.

And at the top of the list for their dream home is somewhere private and secluded as they pulled out of the Miami Beach abode after being photographed on its balcony and realising it wasn't right for them.

Unfortunately for the couple, Kanye will lose the $600,000 down payment he made on the property when he reserved it as a Christmas gift for the 38-year-old beauty.

The condo was situated just a few steps away from the beach within a building that has been dubbed 'Billionaire Beach Bunker'.

The 4,700 square foot property featured four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a huge terrace.

And that's not all, as the building has a gym, pool and spa for residents to use, as well as offering a concierge service.

A source previously said of the purchase: : "Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her."

Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her family

Kylie Jenner seemingly can't wait to add to her family with Travis Scott as she joked with her Instagram followers about a "baby #2".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is seemingly keen to add to her family as she posted a picture with her boyfriend and chose a teasing caption.

Alongside a sweet picture of the couple, Kylie wrote: "Baby #2? (sic)"

However, the television personality was quick to insist she wasn't pregnant yet, responding to one fan who asked if she's expecting: "no lol. (sic)"

The 21-year-old star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis - has made no secret of the fact she wants more kids with the 'Goosebumps' singer, with a source recently revealing that Kylie wants to have another baby "sooner rather than later".

They said: "They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi."

And Travis wants to get married to Kylie "soon".

He confessed: "We was just two kids, messing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ...

"People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this. She's the coolest person of all time."