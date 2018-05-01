La Toya Jackson: Janet as a mother is 'adorable'

La Toya Jackson says it's "adorable" seeing her younger sister Janet Jackson as a mother, 15 months after her son Eissa was born.

The 'Rhythm Nation' singer welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana - whom she has with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - into the world 15 months ago, and her older sister La Toya, 61, has said that whilst it was odd at first to see her sibling as a mother, she now thinks it's "wonderful".

Speaking to E! News, La Toya said: "It's so hard for me to picture Jan being a mother. It's difficult in the beginning, because when you're not a mother and she was just always busy doing other things, but it's cute. It's adorable. It's wonderful."

La Toya's comments come after Janet, 51, filed to secure full custody of her son last year in the midst of her split from Wissam - whom she married in 2012 - after it was claimed by her brother Randy Jackson that her spouse had been verbally abusive toward her.

A source said: "That [news of] verbal abuse allegations months after their separation and impending divorce are shocking, but not surprising.

"Janet is great at managing her business and career, but she is not as smart when it comes to affairs of the heart."

In September, Randy claimed their split came as a result of Wissam making Janet "feel like a prisoner in her own home".

He shared: "There's a lot of pain. Janet's been through a lot with her divorce. I've been through a lot, we all have.

"It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h everyday. There were things like that. That's what she went through."

But Wissam's attorneys said he finds Randy's claims to be "deeply hurtful".

They said: "Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response.

"The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus."