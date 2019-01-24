Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper among SAG Award presenters

By Bang

SAG Awards bosses have unveiled 15 big name presenters for this weekend's ceremony, including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek.

The 'A Star is Born' actors, along with their co-star Sam Elliott, are among 15 big names that will be taking to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the ceremony on Sunday.

It is traditional for cast members to introduce clips from the films that are nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophy, which this year as well as 'A Star is Born' also features 'BlacKkKlandsman', 'Black Panther', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Representing 'BlacKkKlansman' will be Adam Driver and John David Washington, while Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett will introduce their film 'Black Panther'.

Rami Malek will be joined by Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello to present 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' will be represented by Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

It was previously revealed that Tom Hanks will be handing the SAG Life Achievement Award to Alan Alda, and further presenters - including the ones to reveal individual category winners for both film and television - will be announced over the coming days.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will be hosted by 'Will and Grace' actress Megan Mullally.

The presenter announcement came not long after SAG-AFTRA blasted Oscars organisers and accused them of pressuring Academy members not to attend other awards ceremonies.

They said in a statement earlier this month: "SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations.

"We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals...

"We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action."

Lady Gaga wept over Oscar nominations

Lady Gaga "burst into tears" when she found out she'd been nominated for two Academy Awards.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress didn't set an alarm for 5.30am when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, so it was down to her manager to break the news she'd been shortlisted for both the Actress in a Leading Role for 'A Star is Born' and Best Original Song for 'Shallow' once she'd woken woken up.

Gaga - who is in Los Angeles for a brief break before her Las Vegas residency resumes - told the New York Times newspaper: "I've been trying to get some sleep because I'm on showbiz time."

"I woke up around 8:30 and I didn't know anything about it.My manager told me and I just burst into tears."

Gaga is the first person to be nominated for the two Academy Awards in the same year and she's very proud of her achievement.

She said: "To be recognised as the lead actress and a musician at the same time, I can't tell you what that means to me."

Even a steady stream of congratulatory texts didn't rouse the 'Alejandro' hitmaker.

She admitted: "I can sleep through just about anything."

However, Gaga -whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - quickly caught up on her messages and was particularly grateful for the ones sent by her family.

She said: "The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that come from my family."

"These are not Oscar nominations for me, these are Oscar nominations for the Germanottas. I come from an Italian-immigrant family, and this feels like a very big win for them. This film was a lot of hard work, and I wouldn't know that hard work if I didn't know the hard work of the lineage of my family."

When it comes to celebrating her nominations, Gaga is planning to spend the evening watching her "dear friend", Sir Elton John, in concert.

She said: "Well, tonight I'm very much looking to see my dear friend Elton John play here in Los Angeles for his farewell tour."