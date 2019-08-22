Lakme Fashion Week: Lisa Haydon, Shibani Dandekar...

By AFP

Lisa Haydon presents a creation by designer Amit Aggrawal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai.

Samita Shetty poses for a photograph during Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai.

Shibani Dandekar (L) and Farhan Akhtar (R) present a creation by designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai.

Designer Manish Malhotra (3R) greets the audience after presenting his creations at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 as Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (C) and other models applaud in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif presents a creation by designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week.

Manish Malhotra and Katrina Kaif

Malavika Mohanan presents a creation by designer Vineet Trahul during a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai. (AFP)

Esha Gupta presents a creation by designer SS at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 opening Show in Mumbai. (AFP)

A model presents a creation by designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019.

Photos: AFP