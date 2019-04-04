Lena Headey too sick to attend Game of Thrones premiere

By Bang

Lena Headey missed the 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere because she was ill.

Photo: Instagram

The 45-year-old actress - who portrays Queen Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series - was "gutted" and disappointed not to be able to fly to New York for the red carpet event on Wednesday because she was unwell.

She shared a close-up selfie on Instagram and wrote: "Gutted. Heartbroken, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight.

"I hate being sick and the timing of this is a sh*t bag.(sic)"