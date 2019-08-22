Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

By Bang

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, after they split earlier this month following less than a year of marriage.

The 29-year-old actor split from the 'Slide Away' singer earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and on Wednesday it was reported he's now officially called for an end to their marriage, as he filed legal papers in Los Angeles to kickstart divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Sources tell the publication the estranged couple had a prenup which declared they would keep their respective earnings separate during their marriage, so there won't be a fight over money.

TMZ claim that since the pair have no children, the divorce should be simple, as there's also no custody to agree on.

"Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy."

Liam Hemsworth moving home to Australia?

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly considering moving back to his native Australia following the breakdown of his marriage to Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor had been living in Los Angeles with his wife Miley Cyrus, 26,until their split earlier this month and friends of the actor claim he could be ready to leave LA behind for Byron Bay, where his brother Chris is based.

A source told RadarOnline: "He's taking a long break and heading back to Byron Bay to be with his brother and mates, do plenty of surfing and soul-searching. Then he'll figure out his next move.

"He'll still come to LA to do business and shoot movies, but this whole experience has really reinforced to Liam that Hollywood's not for him in the long term."

Chris, 36, and his wife Elsa Pataky, 43, sold their Malibu and Santa Monica properties after relocating to Chris' native Australia with their three children and he previously admitted he never felt at "home" in Los Angeles.

He explained: "LA, I loved it, it was great being there with the opportunities with work, [but] it didn't feel like home.

"Instantly, when I get off the plane, I'm back. Which is I think is essential to what we want to give [the children]."

However, Elsa revealed that moving to Australia was not in her original plans as it is so far away from her native Spain.

She said: "We always said when we met, I'd never make you live in Spain, and he would never make me live in Australia because our families are so far away from us."

However, the actress insisted the move was "worth" breaking the agreement because the family have a great life Down Under.

She added: "I love it and it's the best place in the world. It's worth it."