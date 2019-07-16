Lolo, then Malaika fills in for Bebo

By Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor may have wrapped up her shoot of Angrezi Medium in London, but then she wants to spend quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan who is shooting for his film Jawaani Jaanemann in the British capital rather than judge a show she has been doing rather well for the past few weeks.

The actress was due to return on time for her shoot, but certain “unavoidable circumstances”, led to her not reaching the sets on time last week.

As a result, she requested her sister Karisma Kapoor to fill in last week for her on the show. Even though she returned to Mumbai, she did not wait to shoot for the next episode and went off with her son Taimur back to London.

“This time she has requested her bestie Malaika Arora who she often hangs out to fill in for her as a judge on the dance show. Malaika is a pro at judging shows and the channel was more than happy to have Malaika as a judge as much as they had the dancing star of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor,” says a source.

