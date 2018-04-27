Madhuri starts filming for Karan’s 14-year-old dream

Karan Johar wanted to make Kalank 14 years ago and perhaps direct it himself too. But now the film which is being shepherded by 2 States director Abhishek Varman sees Madhuri Dixit joining the sets. “Madhui had come to the sets a few days ago and done a look test. She was pretty happy with what she saw and here she is today, shooting for the film,” says a source.

Meanwhile Varun Dhawan reveals that Kalank is a film which was to be made in the early half of the last decade.

"Kalank is very special for Karan's production house, as it has been in the making since 2004,” says Varun.

Varun and Alia are already shooting for the film and have been joined by Madhuri on the sets.

Others like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt have not started filming their parts for the movie. Kalank releases on April 19, 2019.