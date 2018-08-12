Madonna wishes beloved son happy birthday

By Bang

Madonna has wished her "beloved" son Rocco a happy birthday as he turns 18.

The 59-year-old singer has her eldest son with her former husband Guy Ritchie, and took to Instagram on Saturday (11.08.18) to ring in his 18th birthday with a series of adorable pictures.

On one picture of herself and Rocco when he was a baby, she wrote: "I am to My Beloved............#rocco#birthday #18 (sic)"

And then on another with Rocco when he was slightly older, she continued: "As My Beloved is to Me..........#rocco #birthday #18 (sic)"

Before posting a third picture of a collage of pictures of her son which made up on larger image of his face, alongside the caption: Into Your Eyes.........My Face Remains 18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove (sic)"

Rocco's birthday comes just one week before the 'Material Girl' hitmaker - who also has Lourdes, 21, David, 12, Mercy James, also 12, and twins Stella and Esther, five - is due to celebrate her 60th birthday on August 16.

It was recently revealed the star is planning a special birthday bash at her Quinta do Relógio estate in Lisbon, Portugal - where she lives with her youngest four children - and is thought to be inviting Rocco as well as his father.

An insider said: "There are going to be quite a few celebrations for Madonna's 60th, but she has said she wants to be surrounded by her family. What is what is most important to her and she thinks her house in Portugal will be the perfect place to host."

Madonna moved to Portugal to help her son David achieve his dream of becoming a soccer star, after he was snapped up for the Benfica junior squad.

She said recently: "I've been desperate to get him into the best academies with the best coaches, but the level of football in America is much lower than the rest of the world. I saw his frustration, and I also felt it was a good time."