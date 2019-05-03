Mahesh Bhatt refuses to be provoked by Kangana

By Sanskriti Media

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli in one of her many tirades against Bollywood celebrities had targeted Mahesh Bhatt, who had given her a break with the Anurag Basu directed Gangster and later cast her in films like Woh Lamhe by saying that he had thrown a slipper at her for refusing to work as a suicide bomber in Dhokha.

But Mahesh Bhatt is rather dignified in his reaction to the issue. He does not skirt an answer but explains why he would not like to retaliate.

“Our upbringing has taught us that we do not point fingers at our children,” he asserts. “These are our kids. If I talk against my kids, the media will have a field day and get your numbers, but that comes in the way of how we want to conduct ourselves in life and civil society. I am not the one who will say ‘no comments’ to anything. But because she (Kangana) is a junior, a child, who has started her career with us, and if her relative has said something, and if I react to it, the matter will escalate, Hence we will not say anything bad about our children till we die,” he philosophises.

Now we do await a reaction to this statement for sure. A while ago Kangana had gone on record that she will expose everyone in Bollywood and has been naming several stars in different ways.