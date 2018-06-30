Malaika Arora not in ex's Dabangg 3

Even as Arbaaz Khan and his new girlfriend Yellow Mehra are painting the town red, even flirting and having PDAs in public now, former wife Malaika Arora has decided to pull out of the third part of Dabangg 3 erven though her name was being tossed up to do an item number.

It can be recalled that Arbaaz had even taken Yellow recently to meet his former in laws and sister in law Amrita Arora during a lunch session.

“There are many strong stories about Dabangg 3. One is that it is being postponed to let Bharat stabilise Salman’s career. Secondly, Malaika has now made herself unavailable for the film and hence they will have to look for another face to promote products in their item song like how Munni promoted Zandu Balm and later Fevicol. It is not easy to keep a straight face and be a part of a film so easily after what has happened earlier,” informs a source.

Incidentally Yellow who was a model, was born to a German mother and an Indian father. She was earlier married to one Maneck Contractor and has a son from him. So will she feature as the new Munni?